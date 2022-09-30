News

Controlling flood in Ariaria my priority, says Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday sympathised with the traders at Ariaria International Market affected by flood, promising to end the menace. The governor, who also announced a donation of N10 million to some of the traders said if he concludes his tenure without ending flood menace in the market then he has not done anything. Addressing the traders at the Governor’s lodge in Aba, Ikpeazu said he has always been disturbed by the plight of the traders, which was what necessitated him into constructing economic roads leading to all the markets.

He said: “There’s no Abia State without Aba and there’s no Aba without Ariaria. “No governor will succeed without paying attention to trade and commerce as far as Abia is concerned.” The governor also said he will ensure that Faulks Road is fully reconstructed as N1 billion has already been mapped out by his administration to address the bad condition of Faulks Road. He added: “Those who mocked us will see. I’ll tackle the Ariaria flood issue permanently. “If I fail to do it, then I didn’t do anything. Between now and the next one month, all water channel in Aba will be opened.” He told the traders to form the habit of cautioning those making life hard for others with bad habits of drainage blockage.

 

