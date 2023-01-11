News

Controversial Catholic cleric, Pell, dies aged 81

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Cardinal George Pell, whose conviction on child abuse charges shocked the Catholic Church before being quashed, has died at 81.

The former Vatican treasurer is Australia’s highest ranking Catholic cleric, and the most senior Church figure ever jailed for such offences, reports the BBC.

He died of heart complications after hip surgery, Church officials say.

Cardinal Pell served as Archbishop of both Melbourne and Sydney before becoming one of the Pope’s top aides.

He was summoned to Rome in 2014 to clean up the Vatican’s finances, and was often described as the Church’s third-ranked official.

But the cleric left his post in 2017, returning to Australia to face trial on child sex abuse charges.

A jury in 2018 found he had abused two boys while Archbishop of Melbourne in the 1990s.

Cardinal Pell, who always maintained his innocence, spent 13 months in prison before the High Court of Australia quashed the verdict in 2020.

However a civil lawsuit – launched by the father of a choirboy that prosecutors alleged Cardinal Pell abused – is still under way.

Meanwhile a landmark inquiry found that he knew of child sexual abuse by priests in Australia as early as the 1970s but failed to take action.

The Child Abuse Royal Commission ran for several years, interviewing thousands of people, and its findings were released in 2020. Cardinal Pell denied the allegation, insisting it was “not supported by evidence”.

Archbishop of Melbourne Peter Comensoli paid tribute to Cardinal Pell as “a very significant and influential Church leader” while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his death would be a “shock to many”.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott – a Catholic – praised the cleric as a “saint for our times” and “an inspiration for the ages”, saying the charges he’d faced were “a modern form of crucifixion”.

But Steve Dimopoulos – a government minister in Cardinal Pell’s home state of Victoria – was among those who voiced mixed feelings.

“Today would be a very difficult day for the cardinal’s family and loved ones, but also very difficult for survivors and victims of child sexual abuse and their families and my thoughts are with them,” he said.

The cardinal was a polarising figure, both in Australia and abroad, something he himself conceded.

He rose to prominence in the Church as a strong supporter of traditional Catholic values, often taking conservative views and advocating for priestly celibacy.

Speaking to the BBC in 2020, Cardinal Pell said there was “no doubt” that his “direct” style and traditional approach to issues such as abortion had driven parts of the public against him.

“The fact that I defend Christian teachings is irritating to a lot of people,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Sunday programme.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Restructuring not warfare, PDP replies Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the demand for restructuring of the country is not synonymous to warfare. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, faulted the statement credited to Buhari, which described those agitating for restructuring as “mischievously dangerous.”   PDP reminded the president […]
News Top Stories

NASENI seeks collaboration to revive textile industry in the North

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Executive Vice Chairman, State/Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof Mohammed Haruna, yesterday, said the agency is ready for partnership with state governments, Small and Medium Scale entrepreneurs, and investors to revive the textile industry in the North.   He said the first step will be to revamp […]
News

COVID-19: Anxiety in Niger as Speaker, Clerk test positive

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Fear yesterday gripped residents of Minna and politicians in the capital city as the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bawa Wuse and the Clerk of the Assembly, Mohammed Kagara, at the weekend tested positive to COVID-19.   New Telegraph gathered that the speaker, other lawmakers and the principal officers had since gone […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica