Controversial waivers: Reps summon Finance Minister, DG budget

House of Representatives public accounts committee yesterday invited the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the Director- General (DG) of the Budget Office of the Federation, Dr. Ben Akabueze and other officials of the ministry to shed light on duty waivers granted to some companies.

 

One of the notable cases was the N468 million waivers allegedly granted to Saipem Contracting Limited by the Federal Government.

 

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), issued the summon at the on-going investigative hearing on audited accounts of government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and some private companies in Abuja.

 

Oke said the minister and the DG should appear within seven days to clear the air on the duty waivers granted to Saipem Contracting Limited on N468 million worth of equipment and other items it imported into the country.

 

He said: “Why can’t we ask the minister and the DG to give us a comprehensive list of waivers granted these companies within 14 days.

We should also invite the beneficiary companies that got such waivers. “I want to see these items and the value of the duties paid on them.”

