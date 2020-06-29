Controversy as FG reappoints retiring Rector as Sole Administrator of Fed Poly Bida 

The controversy rocking the Federal Polytechnic, Bida in Niger State has taken a new turn as the Federal Ministry of Education has reappointed the Rector, Dr. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi as the sole Administrator of the institution.

It was on Monday learnt that the Rector, who is supposed to go on retirement Febuary 15, 2021 obtained a letter from the Ministry of Education which indicated that he can retire on the said date and continue his tenure as Sole Administrator.

It should be recalled that the Rector was re-appointed in a letter with reference number, HME/FME/VOL.1/221 dated March 4, 2019 and signed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu with the third paragraph saying that the appointment will terminate on Febuary 15, 2021 after he attains the mandatory retirement age of 65 years in line with the conditions of service in the Polytechnic sector.

However, a new letter from the Ministry of Education signed by the Director, Tertiary Education, Ojo Joel Samuel with reference number, DHE/POLY.V/C.II/T2/19 dated June 9, 2020 has emerged.

The letter, made available to journalists in Minna, the Niger State capital, stated that the Rector can continue to run his second term in office after he retires in February 2021.

