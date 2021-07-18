News Top Stories

Controversy as FG takes possession of looted artifacts

The Federal Government is adding a new dimension to the controversy surrounding the planned return of the 18th century looted/smuggled artifacts to Nigeria from Europe.

 

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II had disagreed with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, over his plan to entrust the artifacts to private group, Legacy Restoration Trust Limited, and the establishment of Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA).

 

The Oba had declared that the looted Benin artifacts “were not the property of Edo State Government or any private corporate entity that was not the creation of Benin Kingdom,” and called on the Federal Government to take custody of the artifacts on behalf of the palace of Benin Kingdom until the Benin Royal Museum was ready for their collection.

 

But the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press conference yesterday, argued that “the relevant international conventions treat heritage properties as properties belonging to the nation and not to individuals or subnational groups.”

 

Mohammed noted that the return of the artifacts is being negotiated bilaterally between the Nigerian government and her Germany counterpart, which he said, is in line with international best practices and the operative conventions and laws. He added that Nigeria is the entity recognised by international law as the authority in control of antiquities originating from the country.

According to the minister, the 1970 UNESCO Convention, in its Article 1, defines cultural property as property specifically designated by that nation, adding that this allows individual nations to determine what it regards as its cultural property.

 

“What we are saying in essence is that the Federal Government will take possession of these antiquities because it is its duty to do so, in line with the extant laws. “But we have always exercised this right in cognisance of that culture that produced the art works.

 

“That is why the Ministry of Information and Culture, and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments have always involved both the Edo State government and the Royal Benin Palace in discussions and negotiations that have now resulted in the impending return of these antiquities,” the minister said.

 

He disclosed that the Nigerian government, through the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, has been working assiduously over the past years to repatriate the looted artifacts looted from the country.

 

According to him, apart from Benin artifacts, there are plans to repatriate the Ife Bronzes and Terracotta, Nok Terracotta, Owo Terracotta, the arts of the Benue River Valley, the Igbo Ukwu, the arts of Bida, the arts of Igala, Jukun among others.

