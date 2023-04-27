News

Controversy As Lagos Imposes Fresh Tariff On Imported Vehicles

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Motor Vehicle Administration Agency ( M V A A ) of Lagos State has slammed a fresh N4,600 charge on all imported vehicles coming out of Lagos ports. The tariff is known as Temporary Vehicle Tag (TVT). Annually, average of 240,000 used and new vehicles are being shipped into the country.

The new fee is different from Wharf Landing Fee being collected on all cargoes, including vehicles by the state government. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), it was learnt, has linked TVT payment to Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) and directed terminal operators not to release any vehicle without evidence of payment It was gathered that after payment of N4,600, clearing agents would be issued a sticker that will be placed on the vehicle to allow it to be driven within Lagos for the period of one month.

The TVT collecting office is domiciled at the Lagos State Wharf Landing Collecting Authority in Apapa, Lagos. In his reaction to the development, Chairman of Lagos State Wharf Landing Collection Agency, Chief Gboyega Salvador Adebayo, noted that the TVT collection was different from Wharf Landing Fees, noting that the TVT is strictly for security purposes, especially in the face of importation of arms and ammunition, and people using imported vehicles without numbers to commit crimes.

He said: “The money is being collected by Motor Vehicle Agency, but because of polarity in the port environment and harbour area, we decided that you cannot have two agencies running after the same people in order to pay different levies.

“The Wharf Landing Fees is based on goods brought into the country through the Wharf. So, what we decided was that, for areas where Motor Vehicle Agency are operating, they are basically security issues.

“Vehicles are imported into this country without any number to identify them, when they leave the port premises, they could be used for criminal activities or they could even have an accident killing people, how do you identify the vehicles that did it?

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Nigeria plans 2050 zero carbon emission for shipping

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Federal Government has rolled out measures to enable the country achieve net zero carbon emission for shipping by 2050 in line with the policy of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). Speaking in Lagos yesterday at the 2020 World Maritime Day celebration organised by the Federal Ministry of Transportation with the theme ‘New Technologies for […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki to PDP: You’ve revived my political career

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Says he’ll run with Shaibu again   Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has expressed gratitude to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for reviving his political career.   Obaseki, who was at the PDP National Secretariat on Saturday for the collection of certificate of return as the party’s governorship candidate for the September 19 Edo governorship […]
News

Corp Member Injured As Violence Mar A’Ibom Supplementary Poll

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The supplementary elections declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ikono/Ini and Abak Federal Constituencies of Akwa Ibom State, rescheduled for April 15, again, were blighted by pockets of violence with no fewer than six persons including a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member, serving as Ad-hoc staff amongst those shot and […]

Leave a Comment