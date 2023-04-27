Controversy As Lagos Imposes Fresh Tariff On Imported Vehicles

Motor Vehicle Administration Agency ( M V A A ) of Lagos State has slammed a fresh N4,600 charge on all imported vehicles coming out of Lagos ports. The tariff is known as Temporary Vehicle Tag (TVT). Annually, average of 240,000 used and new vehicles are being shipped into the country.

The new fee is different from Wharf Landing Fee being collected on all cargoes, including vehicles by the state government. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), it was learnt, has linked TVT payment to Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) and directed terminal operators not to release any vehicle without evidence of payment It was gathered that after payment of N4,600, clearing agents would be issued a sticker that will be placed on the vehicle to allow it to be driven within Lagos for the period of one month.

The TVT collecting office is domiciled at the Lagos State Wharf Landing Collecting Authority in Apapa, Lagos. In his reaction to the development, Chairman of Lagos State Wharf Landing Collection Agency, Chief Gboyega Salvador Adebayo, noted that the TVT collection was different from Wharf Landing Fees, noting that the TVT is strictly for security purposes, especially in the face of importation of arms and ammunition, and people using imported vehicles without numbers to commit crimes.

He said: “The money is being collected by Motor Vehicle Agency, but because of polarity in the port environment and harbour area, we decided that you cannot have two agencies running after the same people in order to pay different levies.

“The Wharf Landing Fees is based on goods brought into the country through the Wharf. So, what we decided was that, for areas where Motor Vehicle Agency are operating, they are basically security issues.

“Vehicles are imported into this country without any number to identify them, when they leave the port premises, they could be used for criminal activities or they could even have an accident killing people, how do you identify the vehicles that did it?