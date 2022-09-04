Controversy brews as ADC suspends presidential candidate

Facts have emerged on why the African Democratic Congress (ADC) suspended its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, just few weeks to the commencement of campaign for next year’s election.

Kachikwu emerged the party’s candidate in June after securing 978 votes of party delegates to beat his closest rival, Kingsley Moghalu and Chukwuka Monye, who polled 589 and 339 votes, respectively. But in a statement yesterday, Deputy National Chairman (Politics) of the party,

Dr. Bamidele Ajadi, said the presidential candidate was suspended for making defamatory statement, which was intended to disparage and impugn the integrity and image of the ADC.

He added that the candidate’s “negative actions and/ or inactions so far, have put in jeopardy the fate and prospects of all our candidates contesting for various offices across the country.

“The committee of the whole house, in a very clear and unequivocal term, condemned the said video in its entirety and described it as a piece of badly crafted blackmail and mudslinging, and thereby unanimously recommended his immediate suspension from the party from today, Friday 2nd September 2022. “This resolution would be forwarded to the National Executive Council for further actions.”

But a party source told Sunday Telegraph that beyond this, the party discovered that its presidential candidate was planning to step down for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. “We don’t know he is agent of Atiku. He is not serious of contesting the election; he just succeeded in pushing Moghalu out so that he can hand the party’s structure to Atiku.

“So, we decided that it is better that we don’t have a candidate than to have one who will betray us and abandon us half way,” the source who asked not to be quoted because he was not authorised to speak, disclosed. He accused Kachikwu of fractionalising the ADC, alleging that he sided with some state chairmen to seek for the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC).

According to the source, the party plans to hold its elective national convention in June next year, and had already notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). “We got a tenure extension of one year because this is election year; we will not be able to conduct a convention and prepare for an election at the same time.

“But Kachikwu wanted to set up a caretaker committee, and is ganging up with few state chairmen. He accused Nwosu (the National Chairman) of unsubstantiated embezzlement of N19 billion.

“This is the party we’ve run for so many years, and such a thing has never arisen. He joined the party three months ago and is working to scatter the party. “This is someone who should be preparing for an election. “Since he emerged as candidate, he has not been relating with anybody.

There is no structure on ground to show that he wants to run a presidential campaign. “What we discovered is that he is not interested in running for an election; he is interested in becoming National Chairman. He will wait until after the election and then he will push everybody out and become the National Chairman,” the source added.

But in a reaction, Kachikwu debunked media reports that he had been suspended by the party, describing the move as illegal, null and void. Kachikwu, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said those who claimed to have suspended him for some inexplicable reasons belonged to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, whose tenure elapsed on August 28, 2022.

He said that prior to the expiration of the tenure of the NWC, the immediate past National Chairman of the ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, had sought an extension of his tenure even after he (Nwosu) had spent a record 17 years presiding over the affairs of the party. The presidential candidate, disclosed that Nwosu had reached out to him to make the tenure elongation possible, but could not get his support because it would have amounted to a violation of the party’s constitution.

According to Kachikwu, the tenure elongation plot was equally not supported by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. Kachikwu expressed disappointment that this tenure elongation lasted this long in ADC in violation of its constitution and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) condoned the illegality and continued to do business with the leaders of the party.

“Chief Ralph Nwosu happens to be the longest serving chairman ever of a political party in the history of Nigeria, having held sway as Chairman of ADC in the last 17 years. You must understand that this is contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of the ADC, which stipulates that a Chairman can only hold office for a maximum of two terms of four years each.

“I also want to let INEC know that it us very shameful that one individual held sway as Chairman of a political party for 17 years. INEC has the Constitution of every political party in Nigeria.

INEC sent someone to monitor the Kangaroo Congress he wanted to hold a few days to the expiration of his tenure and it is shameful that they would allow themselves to be used to perpetrate illegality as we move towards the 2023 elections,” he said.

He accused Nwosu and some members of the NWC of the party of plotting to destroy the party after they failed to extend their tenure, alleging that the party under Nwosu’s watch had had the “dubious distinction” of trading with the mandate of its candidates.

Kachikwu recalled that the leadership of the party under Nwosu attempted to frustrate his aspiration by trying to substitute the name of his running mate as well as appointing the Director General of his Campaign Organisation without his consent.

He charged the party faithful across the country to remain with the party as he would not allow the leadership of the party to trade away his mandate or the mandate of the other candidates, who have indicated interest to seek elective office during the forthcoming general elections.

