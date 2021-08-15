News

Controversy over alleged attacks of Osun APC appeal c’ttee

The leadership tussle between Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola assumed another dimension yesterday as both groups trade words over alleged attacks of the appeal committee members holding in Osogbo.

 

A group said to be loyalists of Aregbesola, operating under the aegis of ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP), allegedly attacked the Osun State Secretariat of the party, disrupting the peaceful sitting of the Ward Congress Appeal Committee sent from Abuja.

 

It took the intervention of security operatives to restore normalcy, but hours later, shouts of ‘ give us our balance’ rented the air as the purported Aregbesola’s supporters went wild and attempted to attack the leader of the group, Elder Lowo Adebiyi, over alleged non-payment of their outstanding fund.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, an eye-witness said that Adebiyi was smuggled out of the party secretariat to save him from being lynched.

 

Recall that the splinter group had submitted petitions to the party secretariat in Abuja over the conduct of the Party’s Ward Congress held in the state two weeks ago.

 

“We practically scampered for safety when suddenly one of our members, Nurudeen Ajetunmobi (A.K.A Abalawa) from Ward six of Osogbo Local Government, was attacked.

 

They inflicted him with a deep cut which left him bleeding profusely” a witness said.

 

Governor Oyetola, however, urged members of the APC in the state to allow the ongoing appeal process run its full course peacefully, even as he appealed for calm noting that political intolerance would not augur well in any way for the collective peace of the state.

 

But in his reaction, Elder ‘Lowo Adebiyi Chairman, The Osun Progressives of the APC said debunked the claims, stating that no appeal committee member was attacked, and described the report as “malicious statement and photograph circulated by some unscrupulous persons serving in the interest of the government.

