Controversy over curfew

Crisis is looming in Ipokia local government area of Ogun state following the declaration by traditionalists to commence their rituals at daytime. Traditionalists in the area announced the curfew as part of measures to mark this year’s Oro/Orisa Oba festival.

But, Muslim community in the area are kicking against the action of the traditionalists, insisting that daytime ritual contravenes a court judgment and peace pact, and banning such practice during the festival.

Speaking on behalf of Muslims, the Chief Imam of Umar bin Khatab Mosque, Odan-Aje, Al-Imam Abdulwaliy, warned that, the curfew if not reversed, could plunge the community and the state into religious crisis. It would be recalled that, Abdulwaliy’s Mosque in Odan-Aje, behind General Hospital, Idi-Iroko was invaded during prayer hours by the Oro adherents in 2019.

The traditionalists in August, 2019, stormed the mosque and dispersed Muslim faithful, observing afternoon prayers, for allegedly acting contrary to their warnings while they observed their ritual.

The mosque was left with glasses and windows shattered. Shortly after the attack, stakeholders in the area met and entered into peace agreement to further curtain such occurrences. Speaking with New Telegraph, Abdulwaliy said, the Oro adherents had already announced plans to hold this year’s festival daytime, beginning from Saturday.

This, he said, contradicts court judgment and recent peace pact signed by the stakeholders in the area. He expressed concern that the Oro adherents could not continue to hold residents “hostage” by denying them their under the guise of yearly ritual.

He said “It remains surprising that Oro /Orisa Oba members in Ipokia Local Government continue to pay deaf ear to different Peace Agreements reached between. Muslims/Christians and traditional adherents in Ipokia.

“Meanwhile, restriction order has been placed on the celebration of Oro/Orisa Oba festival during daytime; restricting the celebration to hold between 12am and 4am.

“The judgment of the High Court of Justice, Ilaro Judicial Division (15th Aug ,2017); High Court of Justice, Ipokia Judicial Division (30th January,2018), peace agreements reached among religious stakeholders in Ipokia Local Government (August, 2019 and February, 2020), all condemned daytime celebra

Like this: Like Loading...