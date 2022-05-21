Controversy over delegates’ lists threatens PDP congresses

…as party reschedules primaries again

Controversy over lists of three-man ad hoc delegates that will elect the party’s candidates for next year’s general elections has put the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the spot. The party has for the umpteenth time, rescheduled its primaries and congresses, which was to start today with the election of House of Assembly candidates, to Sunday.

PDP had in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), dated May 16, fixed state House of Assembly primary on Saturday May 21; House of Representatives and senatorial primaries, for May 22 and 23 respectively, while the governorship primary was fixed for Wednesday, May 25. But with the rescheduling of today’s House of Assembly primary, the possibility of observing the timetable is in doubt. A source at the party’s secretariat said, “even the new date (Sunday) is still not certain. It can be shifted if we are unable to resolve the (three-man) delegate list.”

The party has received protests from a number of state chapters over the conduct of three-man ad hoc delegates. On Wednesday, Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, led seven other governorship aspirants from Abia State to the PDP national secretariat to demand the nullification of the three-man ad hoc delegates’ list in the custody of the National Working Committee (NWC) on the ground that it did not meet the Electoral Act requirement.

Abaribe at a press conference alleged that there was no ward congress for the election of the three man ad hoc delegates for the purpose of electing PDP governorship candidate in Abia State. According to him, the state Chairman, Allwell Asiforo Okere, overreached himself and “flagrantly ran afoul of the extant laws both that of the PDP and the Electoral Act.” He described as “preposterous”, the list “being bandied as a list emanated from an imaginary congress conducted vide a letter of notice to the Abia State Resident Electoral Commissioner signed by the Abia State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Allwell Asiforo Okere.”

