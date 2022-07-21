Controversy trails Abe’s resignation from Rivers’ APC

The rumoured resignation of Senator Magnus Abe from the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stirred controversy among members of the party in Rivers State. A resignation letter that was linked to Abe and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, surfaced online Tuesday night; wherein he said he was leaving the party, and would in the coming days tell Nigerians his next political decision. Abe, an APC governorship aspirant since 2015 has repeatedly said that his name will be on the ballot for the 2023 governorship election, despite the fact that Tonye Cole, the choice of former transportation minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi won the party’s governorship ticket.
Related Articles
2023: Don’t put pressure on Osinbajo, Ogun monarch cautions support groups
The Akarigbo and Paramount of Remoland in Ogun State, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Monday cautioned political groups against pressurising Vice President Yemi Osinbajo into contesting for President in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. The monarch, who is the Chairman of the Ogun State Traditional Council, advised the various support groups calling on Osinbajo to declare his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos: Two persons dead, others injured in road crash
Two persons have reportedly lost their lives in a multiple crash involving four vehicles at Odo Iyalaro, Ojota, inward Maryland along Ikorodu Road, Lagos State. The crash, it was gathered was caused by overspeeding by a gasoline tanker, which hit a Toyota Camry car, whose only occupant escaped unhurt and a tipper loaded with sharp […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Group tackles South-South govs on control of NDDC
A group, Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD) yesterday took a swipe on governors of the South-South geo-political zone of the federation on their move to exercise control over the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the intervention agency in the oil rich region. The governors had at their Tuesday’s meeting in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)