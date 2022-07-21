News

Controversy trails Abe’s resignation from Rivers’ APC

The rumoured resignation of Senator Magnus Abe from the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stirred controversy among members of the party in Rivers State. A resignation letter that was linked to Abe and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, surfaced online Tuesday night; wherein he said he was leaving the party, and would in the coming days tell Nigerians his next political decision. Abe, an APC governorship aspirant since 2015 has repeatedly said that his name will be on the ballot for the 2023 governorship election, despite the fact that Tonye Cole, the choice of former transportation minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi won the party’s governorship ticket.

 

