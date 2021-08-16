Sports

Controversy trails ‘death’ of 6 year old girl

  • My daughter not dead, let me see her remains –Mother
  • She is dead and buried –Father
  • We will investigate –Police

 

A 36 years old woman, Mrs Adebori Oladunni, who allegedly lost her six-year old daughter in controversial circumstances has insisted that the girl is not dead but missing and would soon emerge from where she is being kept.

 

The bereaved woman said her daughter cannot die because she was not sick when she saw her last and could not have developed an overnight sickness that would kill her. Consequently, she has asked the Ondo State Police Command to help her find the cause of the death of her six years old girl if she is indeed dead.

 

 

Oladunni in a petition to the Commissioner of Police said she suspected  that her daughter must have been used for ritual purposes if actually she is dead as claimed by the father,

 

Mr Ajijolaoluwa Raphael. Oladunni, who separated from her husband, last year said all indications pointed to the fact that the child may either be kidnapped or used for ritual purposes.

 

In the petition written on behalf of the distraught woman by her lawyer, Mr. Mufutau A Adegboye, she insisted that the Police must exhume the remains of the girl if actually she is dead as claimed by the father.

 

According to her, the girl was hale and healthy as at the time she saw her in her school last month and wondered what could have happened to her without her getting to know about it.

 

 

The petition read, “Sometimes in 2019  our client approached customary court for dissolution of their eleven years old association due to belligerent behaviours and atrocities exhibited and committed by Mr Ajijolaoluwa Raphael.

 

“The court ordered among others that the custody of the three children should be with Ajijolaoluwa Raphael while our client should be permitted to visit except at night.

 

“But surprisingly in deviating to the order of the court, Mr Ajijolaoluwa Raphael did not give our client access to her children despite the fact that both of them are living in the same town.

 

“Surprisingly on Friday 6th August, 2021, information got to our client that the last born of our client Esther Ajijolaoluwa was dead on Tuesday, 3rd of August and was buried without the knowledge of our client.

 

“Our client reported the matter at Ore Divisional Police Station. It was when Mr Ajijolaoluwa Raphael reported at the station that he confirmed to our client that truly Ajijolaoluwa Esther had died and has since been buried without the knowledge of our client.”

 

The bereaved mother said the circumstances surrounding the ‘death’ of the girl is suspicious and that the Police must exhume the remains to confirm if the girl is actually dead or is kept for other purposes

