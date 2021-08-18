News

Controversy trails lecturer’s ‘special appointment’ at AOCOED

A ‘special appointment’ allegedly given to one, Dr. Shina Akintolure, the immediate past President of the Alumni Association of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Oto, Ijanikin, by the management of the institution has sparked controversy. Akintolure, a Masters degree holder at the time of his employment was alleged to have used his position as a member of the Governing Council of AOCOED to ‘fraudulently’ secure an appointment as a ‘Lecturer 1’ instead of ‘Lecturer 3’, which he qualified for by virtue of his academic qualification. It was gathered that ‘Lecturer 2’ is usually given to a PhD holder, while ‘Lecturer 1’ is given to someone who has worked for some years as ‘Lecturer 2’ with required number of academic qualifications. Efforts to get Akin-tolure’s side of the story were unsuccessful as he hung up the phone when asked to comment on the allegation. A text message that was also sent to him was not responded to. “The Registrar of the institution, Alhaji Shehu Muhideen, was also not willing to make any comment on the issue. Responding to a call put across to him,” he said.

