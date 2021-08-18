Controversy trails lecturer’s ‘special appointment’ at AOCOED

A ‘special appointment’ allegedly given to one, Dr. Shina Akintolure, the immediate past President of the Alumni Association of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Oto, Ijanikin, by the management of the institution has sparked controversy. Akintolure, a Masters degree holder at the time of his employment was alleged to have used his position as a member of the Governing Council of AOCOED to ‘fraudulently’ secure an appointment as a ‘Lecturer 1’ instead of ‘Lecturer 3’, which he qualified for by virtue of his academic qualification. It was gathered that ‘Lecturer 2’ is usually given to a PhD holder, while ‘Lecturer 1’ is given to someone who has worked for some years as ‘Lecturer 2’ with required number of academic qualifications. Efforts to get Akin-tolure’s side of the story were unsuccessful as he hung up the phone when asked to comment on the allegation. A text message that was also sent to him was not responded to. “The Registrar of the institution, Alhaji Shehu Muhideen, was also not willing to make any comment on the issue. Responding to a call put across to him,” he said.
Related Articles
Gbong Gwon Jos tasks Nigerians on nation-building
The Gbong Gwon Jos, Da Jacob Buba Gyang, has tasked Nigerians to devote their resources and energies towards building a great nation that guarantees generations of Nigerians yet unborn a befitting future while commending Nigerians for their courage in handling any task before them. This is even as the Director General of the National Council […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Onitiri carpets FG over hike in fuel pump price, electricity tariff
Lagos Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has condemned the recent upward review of electricity tariff and the petroleum pump prices, describing the hikes as most wicked, unfair and totally unacceptable to the Nigerians. In a statement in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri said “they are anti-people’s policies, directed at further impoverishing the poor masses and the surest way to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG to telecom subscribers: Provide NIN to retrieve numbers
Respite may have come the way of telecoms subscribers whose phones have been stolen or missing in the last one month as they will now be able to retrieve their lines. This came as the Federal Government adjusted its decision on the suspension of sales and registration of SIMs in the country. With this adjustment, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)