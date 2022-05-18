News Top Stories

Convention: APC denies PDP access to Eagle Square to move

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not have been able to secure the Eagle Square as venue for its May 28 and 29 Special National Convention for the purpose of electing its candidate for next year’s presidential election. PDP has been using the Eagle Square since 1999 anytime it is holding an event in the nation’s capital. It was learnt, however, that due to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which holds on May 30 and 31, a day after the PDP Convention, the choice venue has been reserved for the ruling party. A PDP source disclosed that the party had wanted  to move the venue outside Abuja, but for the time factor andinsecurityinthecountry. Former Deputy National Chairmanof theparty, Chief Bode George, had advised that the convention should be moved to Lagos. The PDP’s Convention will now be held at the velodrome within the vicinity of Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, which has a capacity for about 7,000 persons. According to the party’s timetable, thelistof delegates whowillelectitspresidential candidate, is supposed to be released on May 17. But at the time of filing this report, the list was yet to be released. A total of 3,700 delegates elected the present National Working Committee (NWC) members lastyear.

 

Yesterday, Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Sen. David Mark, led other members of the committee to inspect the venue. Meanwhile, PDP has once again adjusted the dates for itscongressesand primaries. The party in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which was signed by the NationalChairman, DrIyorchia Ayu and National Secretary, Sen. SamuelAnyanwustated their calendar of events in a descending order as follows: the governorship primaries will hold on May 25, the Senate and House of Representatives, May 22 and 23 respectively while states’ Houses of Assembly hold May 21.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai: 9 persons kidnapped daily in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai Tuesday disclosed that an average of nine persons were kidnapped in the state every day in 2021. Speaking at the presentation of the state’s 2021 Annual Security Report, at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, on Tuesday, El-Rufai said, the report “shows that in 2021, an average of nine persons […]
News Top Stories

Kanu: FG should provide evidence, Ezeife, Okeke

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

A Former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife and pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, yesterday carpeted the federal government over its allegations against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafran, IPOB, tasking it to provide hard evidence. According to Ezeife, Kanu was in the DSS custody when the killings took place, adding that Malami […]
News

NASS leadership to meet on East-West road funding

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Assembly has moved to ensure the release of funds to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for the completion of the East-West road. Speaking during the 2022 budget defence session by the ministry, Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Essien Ayi, said, ” what I believe we lawmakers should do on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica