Convention: APC denies PDP access to Eagle Square to move

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not have been able to secure the Eagle Square as venue for its May 28 and 29 Special National Convention for the purpose of electing its candidate for next year’s presidential election. PDP has been using the Eagle Square since 1999 anytime it is holding an event in the nation’s capital. It was learnt, however, that due to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which holds on May 30 and 31, a day after the PDP Convention, the choice venue has been reserved for the ruling party. A PDP source disclosed that the party had wanted to move the venue outside Abuja, but for the time factor andinsecurityinthecountry. Former Deputy National Chairmanof theparty, Chief Bode George, had advised that the convention should be moved to Lagos. The PDP’s Convention will now be held at the velodrome within the vicinity of Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, which has a capacity for about 7,000 persons. According to the party’s timetable, thelistof delegates whowillelectitspresidential candidate, is supposed to be released on May 17. But at the time of filing this report, the list was yet to be released. A total of 3,700 delegates elected the present National Working Committee (NWC) members lastyear.

Yesterday, Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Sen. David Mark, led other members of the committee to inspect the venue. Meanwhile, PDP has once again adjusted the dates for itscongressesand primaries. The party in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which was signed by the NationalChairman, DrIyorchia Ayu and National Secretary, Sen. SamuelAnyanwustated their calendar of events in a descending order as follows: the governorship primaries will hold on May 25, the Senate and House of Representatives, May 22 and 23 respectively while states’ Houses of Assembly hold May 21.

