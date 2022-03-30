News

Convention: APC disappointed naysayers – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said the success recorded by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during its National Convention last weekend, was a huge disappointment for naysayers who expected the party to fail. This was just as he stated that lawmakers belonging to the opposition party in the Senate had better prospects by defecting to the APC.

Lawanmadethisknownin hisremarkswhilecongratulating Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Abubakar Kyari, on their emergence as National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, respectively. In his congratulatory remarks, he said: “Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was returned elected as the new National Chairman of the APC for four years. “Another distinguished member of this Senate, Senator Abubakar Kyari representing Borno North was also returned elected as the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC. “These two distinguished Senators are now in charge of our party in Nigeria and beyond. It is a very good development for the legislature, the National Assembly and, particularly, the Senate, because these are our exports.

 

