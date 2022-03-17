News Top Stories

Convention: APC rakes in N140m from Chairmanship Nomination Forms

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has raised N140 million from the sale of its National Chairmanship Forms. Four candidates joined the race yesterday by obtaining the nomination forms. They are Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume; ex-Zamfara State Governor Abdullazizi Yari; and Chief Sylvester Sunny Mondafe.

Thedevelopmentbrought the total number of those who have collected the chairmanship nomination forms to seven. On Tuesday, Senator Sani Musa, Senator Tanko Al-Makura and Alhaji Saliu Mustapha obtained theirs. Speaking after obtaining Akume’sform, Barnabas Gemade toldjournalists that the former BenueStategovernor would abide by any consensus arrangement. Gemade said they were convinced that whatever method of selection Akume would emerge. Yari’sdelegation, ledbyTijjani Kaura, after obtaining his nomination form said: “As far as we are concerned there are contending issues concerning zoning.

First of all, we are fully aware that the National Chairmanship has been zoned to the North and the presidency has been zoned to the South. As you are aware that all positions of the party that were hitherto in the South will go to the North. Zamfara being in the North is well qualified. “We are very ready for the March 26 convention.

Yari is one of the founding fathers of this great party and has contributed immensely and greatly to the betterment and welfare of this party. He is ready to lead the party and will not allow it to die.” The Director-General of Senator Abdullahi Adamu Campaign Organisation, Lawrence Onuchukwu, said: “As you can see we are here to obtain a form to vie for the National Chairmanship of this party for our principal Senator Dr Abdullahi Adamu.”

 

Our Reporters

