Convention: APC stakeholders shop for Buni’s successor

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) at its forthcoming National Convention, some party stakeholders have endorsed the candidature of Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa (APC/Niger East) as the rightful candidate to lead the ruling party.

The ruling party, recently released its timetable for the conduct of ward, local government and state congresses to elect leaders at subnational levels ahead of the national convention.

A group, under the aegis of APC Stakeholders for 2023 Elections Victory argued that Senator Sani Musa has gathered the necessary experience both in the legislative and business class and was in a good position to lead the APC as National Chairman.

In a statement made available by Coordinators of the group, Yemi Adeleye and Sabiu Ali, the group described Musa as a grassroots mobilizer and bridge builder, who has the capac-ity to continue the reconciliation and peaceful building programme which the outgoing National Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state started about a year ago.

“This is the time for the APC to have someone in the capacity of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as APC National Chairman to pilot the affairs of the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

“The Senator has been trustworthy and persuasive with sufficiently in digesting and comprehending challenges at all levels.

The group said: “Musa is a committed manager of people and resources, using exceptional leadership organization and communication skills to manage high performance across sectional teams.

Musa has a proven skill in developing consensus at party, committee and legislative levels and has also exhibited qualities that could stand him out as a solid party man that can deliver the APC in all future elections.”

