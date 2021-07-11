News

Convention: APC stakeholders shop for Buni’s successor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) at its forthcoming National Convention, some party stakeholders have endorsed the candidature of Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa (APC/Niger East) as the rightful candidate to lead the ruling party.

 

The ruling party, recently released its timetable for the conduct of ward, local government and state congresses to elect leaders at subnational levels ahead of the national convention.

 

A group, under the aegis of APC Stakeholders for 2023 Elections Victory argued that Senator Sani Musa has gathered the necessary experience both in the legislative and business class and was in a good position to lead the APC as National Chairman.

 

In a statement made available by Coordinators of the group, Yemi Adeleye and Sabiu Ali, the group described Musa as a grassroots mobilizer and bridge builder, who has the capac-ity to continue the reconciliation and peaceful building programme which the outgoing National Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state started about a year ago.

 

“This is the time for the APC to have someone in the capacity of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as APC National Chairman to pilot the affairs of the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

 

“The Senator has been trustworthy and persuasive with sufficiently in digesting and comprehending challenges at all levels.

 

The group said: “Musa is a committed manager of people and resources, using exceptional leadership organization and communication skills to manage high performance across sectional teams.

 

Musa has a proven skill in developing consensus at party, committee and legislative levels and has also exhibited qualities that could stand him out as a solid party man that can deliver the APC in all future elections.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

…Northern group gives Uzodinma 2 weeks to fish out killers

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

Barely 24 hours after the gruesome murder of a former presidential aide and an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, a group, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has warned that it will declare Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, a persona non grata in the North, […]
News

Ariseplay goes live around the world

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On March 14, stereotypes will be challenged! Africa’s leading media and luxury brand, ARISE MEDIA GROUP, will introduce the world to a new streaming service right out of the heart of Africa… its name is ARISEPLAY. With the backing of an ongoing $100,000,000 (one hundred million USD) seed funding being raised through venture capital firms, […]
News

Congo volcano leaves death, smoking wreckage; major city spared

Posted on Author Reporter

  A volcanic eruption in eastern Congo left a smoking trail of destruction half a mile wide on Sunday that buried hundreds of houses and left residents searching for missing loved ones, before halting just short of the city of Goma. Goma was thrown into panic on Saturday evening as Mount Nyiragongo, one of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica