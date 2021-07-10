Convention: APC stakeholders shop for Buni’s  successor 

Politics

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to elect  a new  National Working Committee (NWC) at  its forthcoming National Convention, some  party stakeholders have endorsed the candidature of Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa (APC/Niger East) as the rightful  candidate to lead the ruling  party.

The ruling party,  recently  released its timetable for the conduct of ward,  local government and state congresses to elect  leaders at  subnational  levels  ahead of the national convention.

A group, under the aegis of ‘APC Stakeholders for 2023 Elections Victory’ argued that Senator Sani Musa has gathered the necessary experience both in the legislative and business class and was in a good  position to lead the APC as National Chairman.

In a statement made available by Coordinators of the group, Yemi Adeleye and Sabiu Ali, the group  described Musa as a grassroots mobilizer and bridge builder, who has the capacity to continue the reconciliation and peaceful building programme which the outgoing National Caretaker Committee, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, started about a year ago.

