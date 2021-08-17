Convention: APC youths endorse Sani Musa as national chairman

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to hold its long awaited National Convention, a youth wing of the party has endorsed the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, as the next national Chairman of the party.

The group, under the auspices of APC National Youth Network, Niger State chapter, described Musa who represents Niger East senatorial district at the National Assembly as the most qualified candidate to lead the ruling party to another electoral victory in 2023.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC National Youth Network, Usman Muhammad Apaya, who led a delegation of the youths on a visit to the lawmaker yesterday, said they were backing Musa’s candidature because he had gathered the required experience both in business and politics to lead the APC on the right path.

Apaya described the senator as a grassroots mobiliser and bridge builder, whose wealth of experience and leadership qualities would be needed in the on-going reconciliation of aggrieved members of the party

He said: “Your victory in the National Chairmanship race will not only be a victory to Niger State, but for all members of APC worldwide for the simple reason that you singlehandedly gave soul to the APC and saved it from political assassins who attempted to kill the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians that was given to the APC in 2015.”

