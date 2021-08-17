News

Convention: APC youths endorse Sani Musa as national chairman

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Comment(0)

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to hold its long awaited National Convention, a youth wing of the party has endorsed the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, as the next national Chairman of the party.

 

The group, under the auspices of APC National Youth Network, Niger State chapter, described Musa who represents Niger East senatorial district at the National Assembly as the most qualified candidate to lead the ruling party to another electoral victory in 2023.

 

The Publicity Secretary of the APC National Youth Network, Usman Muhammad Apaya, who led a delegation of the youths on a visit to the lawmaker yesterday, said they were backing Musa’s candidature because  he had gathered the required experience both in business and politics to lead the APC on the right path.

 

Apaya described the senator as a grassroots mobiliser and bridge builder, whose wealth of experience and leadership qualities would be needed in the on-going reconciliation of aggrieved members of the party

 

He said: “Your victory in the National Chairmanship race will not only be a victory to Niger State, but for all members of APC worldwide for the simple reason that you singlehandedly gave soul to the APC and saved it from political assassins who attempted to kill the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians that was given to the APC in 2015.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

We will always go through improvement processes, says Buhari

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that as with all democracies, Nigeria will always be going through improvement processes in her desire to reach the goal of a mature democracy, a strong, evolved and integrated nation state to be reckoned with globally. Buhari, who stated this in his broadcast to commemorate the celebration of Democracy Day […]
News

US to crack down on anonymous ‘ghost guns’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Justice Department on Friday released a proposed rule that would crack down on self-assembled “ghost guns,” a measure promised by the White House last month as part of a larger effort to curb mass shootings and community bloodshed. The Justice Department issued a proposed regulation that would require retailers to run background […]
News Top Stories

PIB: 3% Host Communities Fund, invitation to unrest in Niger Delta –Sen. Dickson

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, yesterday, cautioned that the paltry 3% Host Community Fund in the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was an invitation to unrest in the Niger Delta region of the country. Dickson, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, also expressed dissatisfaction with the attempt […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica