Convention, Buni: ‘APC is incubating on rotten eggs’ –Vatsa

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa, has warned that the Governor Mai Mala Buni – led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, negates the constitution of the country, adding that the party is sitting on a time bomb. Vatsa who was the former Publicity Secretary of the party in Niger State exclusively told Saturday Telegraph that, the crisis which is brewing could be a pointer that the APC will face a lot of problems. It should be noted that some members have argued that the APC convenopen tion should not hold, given the crisis arising from the congresses.

Vatsa queried that Buni and his committee had no business being in the helm of affairs given that the Constitution is being undermined as a sitting governor. According to him: “I am afraid that someone one day might rise up and go to court. There are suits filed by aggrieved members seeking the removal of the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as the caretaker chairman of the party and urging the court to restrain the Buni-led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee from going ahead with the scheduled convention.

“To me, Buni is automatically holding two positions and it is unconstitutional. The constitution says he cannot hold two offices at the same time. I do not know how they twisted the constitution to suit them. Buni is not supposed to be there, he is the governor of Yobe State.” Expressing dismay at the turn of events, Vatsa said; “we will be watching, our eyes will be opened to watch with keen interest how things go, but I know when the rotten eggs break nobody can stand the stench. “The APC is sitting on a time bomb; some people feel they can just twist the constitution to suit them selves.

Buni is not supposed to be holding the position given that he is an elected Governor of Yobe State. We should respect the Nigeria Constitution. “What I know is that APC is incubating on rotten eggs. The party lacks equity, fairness and justice. Any party that lacks these things, its crisis will never end. Vatsa who was Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism said, the party’s foundation is faulty, and that everybody is still holding onto its bloc; “the way they came to marry each other, the ‘marriage of inconvenience’,” he added. Accordingly, he said; “the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc is still there, the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) bloc is still there and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) bloc is still there. They have not come to terms that all these blocs have become one family.

Everybody wants to fight for his own people and that problem will never end. “Even some of them that defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), if you watch carefully they are all returning one after the other to their party because they have seen that in the APC they won’t have fairness.”

 

