Convention: Defected PDP members elected APC exco have repented –Presidency

The Presidency has turned to the Holy Book to brush aside raised eye brows that many of those elected into the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were once staunch members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying: “Does the Scripturesnotteachusof the virtue of sinners who repent and change their ways?”

This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari said that the successful conduct of the APC’s convention on Saturday placed the party on firm footing for victory at the 2023 general election.

The President who returned to the Eagle Square venue of the Congress to inaugurate the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led 79-member National Executive Committee of the ruling party with his Vice and the Senate President, said the smooth conduct of the election raised the prospect of a mouth-wateringAPCvictorynextyear.

“The APC Convention hosted this weekend sets the scene for an APC victory in the presidential and general elections next year. It is a victory over naysayers who believed the party was divided but are now disappointed,” Buhari said.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, the successful conduct of the Congress was equally a victory for the president who ensuredunityacrossallparty positions. He added that it was also a victory for the voters who could be assured of a smooth successiontonewleadership in 2023.

Shehu continued “What the Convention made clear was how the media has been peddling fake news of division, when the hard reality of unity, cohesion, andindeed personal warmth between members of the party’s leaders – incoming and outgoing – was evident for all to see.

“Of course, the blame for this mindset ought rightly to go to the opposition who in all these years had done the work to only divide the country, leading to all manner of separatistagitations.

But this is not the wish, nor is it in the character of the citizens, as was clear for everyone to see at the Eagle Square. “When their fake news of disunity was undone by the facts, some in the opposition could not help themselves but take to the newspapers and the airwaves to find another way to shore up their reputations.

That some of the APC’s new leadership were once in the opposition was the new line to take to the media, somehow suggesting that those who have left one party should not hold positions in another.

Yet, do the Scriptures not teach us of the virtue of sinners who repent and change their ways? “What the Scriptures say less is of sinners who repent, change their tune, and then choose to re-sin in full public view by returning to their former ways.

Given that most important leaders of the opposition PDP first left the party before they returned to it, we might expect the media to ensure criticism of them is damning and absolute. It is incredulous that anyone would consider them trustworthy or acceptable candidates for any public office,” he added.

He stressed that the stage for the selection of the APC flag bearers for the 2023 polls had been set as the primary would be conducted later in the year.

“No doubt some will attempt to argue the impossible – that an APC primary election is a source of division while an opposition primary election is a source of consensus.

But the good voters of Nigeria can see through such acrobatics and know the facts that, when the contests for 2023 come, APC offers a track record of successandleadership, whilethe opposition has only decades of failure and complicity in response,” he said.

