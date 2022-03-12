Convention: INEC’s letter a ‘red flag’ to intending APC aspirants –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the refusal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to honour invitation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to attend its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, as well as monitor its National Convention scheduled for March 26, is a ‘red flag’ to intending aspirants on the party’s platform in the 2023 general elections. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said the implication of this is that “the APC has become defunct and cannot validly, legally and constitutionally field candidates in the 2023 general elections.”

INEC had in the letter, noted that the ruling party failed to give it the constitutional required 21-day notice before a national convention could hold. According to the PDP, this was a confirmation of “the invalidity and unconstitutionality of any National Convention conducted by the APC’s illegal Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).”

It added that regardless of excuses given by the ruling party, the sword of Damocles hangs precariously on the status of the CECPC and the APC itself. “This signals an existential threat to the soulless, precipice-bound bunch of pretenders masquerading as a political party,” PDP stated.

The party recalled its warning to Nigerians, especially intending aspirants on the platform of the APC that the party became legally non-operational when in December 8, 2020 it dissolved its national, state as well as local government structures and handed its affairs over to a caretaker committee. “Moreover, the PDP informed such aspirants that the widespread intractable infighting for the soul of the APC by ferocious ‘political warlords’ is not for election purposes but in desperation for the control of APC structures as pedestals to further pillage public fund before and during the elections,” it added. The statement described the APC as “a special purpose vehicle (SPV) in liquidation, preparatory to winding up, that cannot legally produce candidates for the elections,” adding that the APC by its actions has commenced an inevitable descent into self-inflicted political extinction.

