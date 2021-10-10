Convention: PDP may settle for consensus candidates

• It’s normal in democracy –Govs Mohammed, Fintiri

• October 30 remains sacrosanct

There are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might opt for concensus in some positions at the National Convention of the party scheduled late this month. Yesterday, the party said it would not rule out issue of consensus if such arose in any position the convention.

The party said the date fixed for the convention still remained sacrosanct despite the delay by the zoning committee to complete its assignment. Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Finitiri and his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed gave the hint yesterday, insisting that consensus was normal process in democracy.

The duo who spoke yesterday after a meeting of the electoral subcommittee of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) stated that consensus is in the PDP constitution.

Finitiri, who is NCOC Chairman, said though it was too early to discuss consensus, “because this is a democratic party, it is open for contest and if the issue of consensus so arises, also, it is captured in our constitution.”

Mohammed was however more forthcoming as he argued that “democracy is about consensus. Certainly, electoral process can be reduced by having a converging point on an individual and that would have reduced the disparaging issues within the party. “I did say we should have a consensus candidate but where we will not, we will not practice imposition.”

On the date fixed for the convention, Finitiri said he did not see any reason for the date to be changed despite the fact that the zoning committee just concluded its job which was approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday. The various subcommittees for the convention had already met and had submitted their budget.

The Adamawa governor assured Nigerians that some of the committees will start receiving their budget support as from Monday, “so that they can start their work in earnest for us to have a successful convention.

“The date of the convention still remains, which is the 30th and 31st of October. The venue has been scheduled; that is the Eagle Square. And our delegates across the country are being sensitised.

“We have revised our timetable. And we will start selling of forms. “The screening and appeal is expected to end on or before the next week, by the revised timetable.

They will be free to start campaigning across the country, for us to have a convention on the 30th.” Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has described the purported suspension of the party National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party as “a nullity.” The party stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.

The NWC said that it noted with serious concerns the pronouncements of certain members in the Edo chapter of the party.

It said that while the national leadership noted the issues and complaints raised by some stakeholders in Edo, it, however, enjoined the chapter to be guided by the provisions of the party’s constitution. It urged them to be guided by the party constitution with regard to imposition of sanctions on party officers at any level, stressing that the rules were clear and must be adhered to.

“Consequently, the purported suspension of Orbih, a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party, by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party is statutorily beyond its powers and to that effect a nullity.

“The NWC, however, assures (all) that it is taking strong steps to ensure amicable resolution of all issues and ensure that the interests of all members in the chapter are protected,” Ologbondiyan said.

The NWC urged all members in Edo to remain united and focused, especially at the time that Nigerians were looking up to the party for direction ahead of the 2023 general elections.

