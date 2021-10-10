News

Convention: PDP may settle for consensus candidates

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

• It’s normal in democracy –Govs Mohammed, Fintiri

• October 30 remains sacrosanct

 

There are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might opt for concensus in some positions at the National Convention of the party scheduled late this month. Yesterday, the party said it would not rule out issue of consensus if such arose in any position the convention.

 

The party said the date fixed for the convention still remained sacrosanct despite the delay by the zoning committee to complete its assignment. Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Finitiri and his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed gave the hint yesterday, insisting that consensus was normal process in democracy.

 

The duo who spoke yesterday after a meeting of the electoral subcommittee of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) stated that consensus is in the PDP constitution.

Finitiri, who is NCOC Chairman, said though it was too early to discuss consensus, “because this is a democratic party, it is open for contest and if the issue of consensus so arises, also, it is captured in our constitution.”

 

Mohammed was however more forthcoming as he argued that “democracy is about consensus. Certainly, electoral process can be reduced by having a converging point on an individual and that would have reduced the disparaging issues within the party. “I did say we should have a consensus candidate but where we will not, we will not practice imposition.”

On the date fixed for the convention, Finitiri said he did not see any reason for the date to be changed despite the fact that the zoning committee just concluded its job which was approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday. The various subcommittees for the convention had already met and had submitted their budget.

The Adamawa governor assured Nigerians that some of the committees will start receiving their budget support as from Monday, “so that they can start their work in earnest for us to have a successful convention.

“The date of the convention still remains, which is the 30th and 31st of October. The venue has been scheduled; that is the Eagle Square. And our delegates across the country are being sensitised.

 

“We have revised our timetable. And we will start selling of forms. “The screening and appeal is expected to end on or before the next week, by the revised timetable.

 

They will be free to start campaigning  across the country, for us to have a convention on the 30th.” Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has described the purported suspension of the party National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party as “a nullity.” The party stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.

 

The NWC said that it noted with serious concerns the pronouncements of certain members in the Edo chapter of the party.

 

It said that while the national leadership noted the issues and complaints raised by some stakeholders in Edo, it, however, enjoined the chapter to be guided by the provisions of the party’s constitution. It urged them to be guided by the party constitution with regard to imposition of sanctions on party officers at any level, stressing that the rules were clear and must be adhered to.

 

“Consequently, the purported suspension of Orbih, a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party, by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party is statutorily beyond its powers and to that effect a nullity.

 

“The NWC, however, assures (all) that it is taking strong steps to ensure amicable resolution of all issues and ensure that the interests of all members in the chapter are protected,” Ologbondiyan said.

 

The NWC urged all members in Edo to remain united and focused, especially at the time that Nigerians were looking up to the party for direction ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC’s constitution was written in my house, with zoning implied –Bafarawa

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

…says NASS, not Buhari, to blame for insecurity …don’t expect anything more from the president …APC, PDP have same father, mother Attahiru Bafarawa, a twoterm governor of Sokoto State is one of those who consider themselves as professional politicians having started politics as a local government councilor and rose to become a governor. In this […]
News Top Stories

…Ekiti orders closure of bank, eateries for violating protocols

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado Ekiti

…laments upsurge in cases   The Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force monitoring and enforcement team has ordered the closure of two popular eateries and a new generation bank in Ado- Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital city.   The government, which decried the increase in the rate of the spread of the virus, alleged that the […]
News

Insecurity: Why war against Boko Haram not yielding result –Zulum

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, has again alerted President Muhammadu Buhari of sabotage on the side of those involved in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North-East region of Nigeria.   Zulum, who narrowly escaped death during and ambush on his convoy by Boko Haram fighters last week, said sabotage was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica