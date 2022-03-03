News Top Stories

Convention: S'East APC leaders reject proposed zoning of Dep Chair

The South East leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the position of Deputy National Chairman purported to have been zoned to the region in a meeting attended by APC leadership and major stakeholders convened at the Imo Governor’s lodge in Abuja on Wednesday.

The stakeholders that attended the meeting include: Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umayi; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonaya Onu; Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige; Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuba and Minister of State Mines Dr Uche Ogar. Others are Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Senator Frank Ibezim; Senator Osita Izunaso; Nkeiru Onyejiocha; Amb Jerry Ugokire; Chief Gbazuagu N. Gbazuagu; Nze Duru; Mariam Onuoha and Austin Chuwukere.

The stakeholders vehemently rejected the position of Deputy National Chairman for the zone and declared support for the position of National Secretary. They cautioned the leadership of the party from taking away the slot of the National Secretary from the South East Region The leadership describes as an injustice, any move to allow the office of the Deputy National Chairman to the region (South-East) based on individual interest against the entire region. These form parts of communiqué issued at the end of the meeting which was released to pressmen in Abuja.

 

