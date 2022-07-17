Convention: Tinubu’s emergence, reflection of members’ will

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the Presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was a reflection of the will of the members.

The President, who returned to Abuja yesterday afternoon, said this at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Abdumumini Kabir Usman, when he paid him a homage before leaving the state. Buhari clarified that the process leading to Tinubu’s emergence was purely democratic.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President explained that he told about 30 aspirants, mostly governors and his ministers, who sought his support to succeed him to go ahead and try their best when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) signaled parties to elect their presidential candidates.

He said even when a governor sought to know his preferred candidate, he resolved not to interfere because he believed all the contestants were competent. “They went and elected Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and he picked his running mate, Sen. Kashim Ibrahim in process, in choosing our candidates for the 2023 elections. I am praying that we will have a peaceful and successful election,’’ he said.

Thanking Nigerians for their support for the APC since 2015, the President recalled that he had garnered a lot of experiences by campaigning across the country and having failed thrice to clinch the Presidency.

“I feel privileged that Nigerians elected me in 2015. Since then, we have been doing our best to tackle the challenges, with God helping us. We are not alone. If only we know what other countries in Africa are passing through, we will be grateful to God, and protect our country. Other African countries are passing through a lot.

“As leaders, we are doing our best, and will keep doing our best to improve the situation. I am praying that the Almighty God will give us more strength and wisdom to protect our people, and fulfill our promises of ensuring wellbeing.”

Buhari assured the Emir that his government would continue to address the challenge of insecurity as highlighted by the Emir and the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari. He prayed that God would give him the wherewithal to deal with people troubling the peace of the country just as he observed that the season had been favourable for farming and food production.

The state governor, in his remarks, thanked Buhari for his foresight in closing the borders across the country to promote local production of food, which led to selfsufficiency.

According to him, the lockdown during COVID-19 epidemic would have been more devastating if Nigeria was depending on other countries for food, noting that many countries and their citizens suffered more.

He thanked the President for many interventions in the state, especially with the Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina, and the Cancer Centre that had been designated for the state.

Masari noted that many countries in the Sahel like Niger, Chad and Mali were struggling, with some having no stable government, admonishing that the social media had empowered many people to put out mischievous and false reports.

Before departing Katsina for Abuja, the President donated four bulls, two to the army and two to the Airforce officers, bags of rice and some money to those fighting banditry and terrorism in the state for their Sallah celebration.

