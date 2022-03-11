‘Conversation In Transit’: It’s a privilege to be part of it, say Osas Ighodalo, Robert Peters

As filming on ‘Conversation In Transit’ ended last week, the excitement was palpable for both the cast and crew members who were more than happy to be part of the production. Produced by Nigerian-born, Canadabased award-winning filmmaker and television producer, Rogers Ofime, and directed by award-winning, Atlanta-based Nigerian filmmaker and cinematographer, Robert Peters, and scripted by Ummi Baba-Ahmed, Tope Bolade-Akinbode, and Dichie Enunwa, ‘Conversation In Transit’ is the first Nigerian movie to be shot in a moving train.

The film which features array of notable artistes, prominent among who are Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, Osas Ighodalo, Uzee Usman, Rahama Sadau, Tope Tedela, Tana Adelana, Alex Ekubo, is a gripping story about Hajara (an event planner), Ini (a career woman), and Adeola who embark on a train ride with an abusive fiance, a cheating and an alcoholic repentant husband. What follows is a riveting love story, with all the twists and turns, and set in a moving train. It was shot on location at the Mobolaji Johnson Train Station, Yaba, Lagos. Speaking with journalist, the film director, Robert Peters, said that working with Rogers Ofime made the production of ‘Conversation In Transit’ easier. “When this script was sent to me by Rogers, I was in a place where I wanted to take a break from filmmaking, because I was trying to reinvent myself and rework my process. But when I read the script, I love it.

The dynamic of the story was good, the characters were just brilliant. “ T h e film is about three interesting couples and their dynamics. The t o t a l timeline of the film is two and half hours. So, you have to learn to put pac e, let to put speed and learn to put every good thing that makes a film work,” he said. For Ighodaro, who played the role of Adeola, a typical hard working woman, like a lot of women in Nigeria that go through ups and downs but have to show a positive happy face, ‘Conversation In Transit’ is unique because of the fact that it’s history making project, adding that to be able to act alongside the living legends like RMD is beautiful.

“When I finished reading the script I gave them a big yes that I would love to be a part of it. I am grateful to be part of ‘Conversation In Transit’. If there were any challenges, the production team made sure I didn’t see it,” she said. She added that Native Media Production made all the casts to feel important on the set, something she wished other filmmakers would emulate. “They made sure not just the main casts but all cast members felt important, felt appreciated and wanted. Native media made us feel wanted on the set. I am just hoping that other Nollywood production teams will take note and treat their casts like queens and kings.”

