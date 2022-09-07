Conversations in Colour as 9th FATE exhibition opens

The 9th edition of FATE, an annual exhibition of works that are created by artists who spend three weeks in residence opens this Saturday at Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The aim of the programme, organised by Alexis Galleries, is to identify, nurture, mentor, promote and equip emerging artists with space, atmtosphere and information that fosters newness, deviation and critical inquiry into conventional ideas.

In this edition, five artists working with oil and acrylic were invited to tap into their creative depth and present the audience with works that probe, address and interrogate innocence, memory, epiphany, acceptance, nostalgia, impermanence, awakening and selfdiscovery.

Curated by Mathew Oyedele, the exhibition titled, Conversations in Colour, is a celebration of creative showcasing the brilliant use of and engagement with colours by the five artists – King Ereso, Meshach Charity, Segun Abraham, Ghina Sabra and Gobe Joseph – while exploring various techniques, themes and ideas. Ereso’s works capture the beauty in physical expression, self realisation, emotions, fashion and his journey to self discovery.

A versatile artist who is comfortable with his expression in diverse media, he explores impasto, collage and smooth textured technique to reflect on epiphany, dreams and realisation, with multiple faces around solitary figures in his heavily collaged canvases.

He brings the audience into his fascination with the red hue as a metaphor for hope, strength and passion. Negotiating the canvas space with school-children, Meshach uses his childhood experiences as a point of departure into children’s coping mechanisms under pressures from parents and teachers.

Here, Meshach looks into the concept of distraction, focus, nostalgia and innocence in his reflection of past experiences.

Meshach’s love and fascination with colour enables him to record and portray everyday happenings that are connected to his past and present experiences. He retains the statement “Art is a reflection of oneself ” as his philosophy in his practice and that is evident in his recent body of works that tell his story of courage, fear, travails during his school days.

Abraham’s canvases are replete with lines, patterns, beauty, pride, expectation and joy through the expressions of his subjects. Here, he invites the audience into a close study of continuity and impermanence through his use of African motifs and floral patterns.

His practice draws inspiration from his early and continuous exposure to comic illustrations, movies and music videos. Sabra’s abstract composition are expressions of her self-reflection, self-awareness, self-examination and self-discovery.

A multimedia artist and director working on a diversity of productions ranging from paintings, immersive shows, NFTs, and more recently, film, she uses her canvas as a window into new ways of seeing and looking at oneself, releasing emotional baggage, awakening and the transformative power of art.

Originally educated and practiced as a RIBA III Architect, today Sabra engages with different media between the physical and digital worlds exploring the potential of their alchemy. Painting is the first form of art she practiced and experimented with, which led her to develop her own abstract figurative style.

Her inspirations are drawn from the study of metaphysics, spirituality, personal transformation, mythology, her personal life experiences and cultural encounters. For Joseph, known as an artist with strong interest in the relationship with self, nature and immediate environment, past experiences offer enormous depth as a point of departure into concepts of acceptance and love.

Thus, he uses space and reflection to look into loneliness and a sense of belonging.

According to the founder, Alexis Galleries, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, “the artists in this exhibition have had interactions and talk-sessions with seasoned artists, as well as an atmosphere that allows them to create without pressure or distraction.

The resulting works are therefore presented to the public as an exhibition of the artists’ creative skills.” Alexis Galleries is known to begin each calendar year with a residency program for young and emerging artists.

“But for the first time, and without neglecting the objective to nurture and guide the artists, the Gallery is having two residencies in a calendar year due to its observation of the need to extend the platform to more artists,” Chidiac-Mastrogiannis stated.

She added that the exhibition, which runs till Satursday, September 24, is sponsored by Pepsi, Tiger, Indomie, Mikano, The Guardian, AMG Logistics, Haier Thermocool, U.P.S, Aina Blankson, Lost in a City, Cobranet, Art Cafe, Lipton, Wazobia TV, Nigeria Info FM and Rentokil Boecker.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...