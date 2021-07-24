Convert bribes to CSR, assist our communities, Buhari tells contractors

President Muhammadu Buhari has told beneficiaries of government patronage and other privileged Nigerians not to give him and any public official bribes or personal gifts but convert same to Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to develop their communities. The President also explained that the high cost of presidential movements and his reluctance to expose his security personnel to the weather in Daura made him not to engage in frequent visits to the town.

Buhari said these at the Palace of the Emir of Daura in Katsina State, Dr Umar Faruk Umar, at his palace when he paid the monarch a visit yesterday. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said pointedly: “I don’t want your cheque. Go and assist our communities instead of trying to return kickbacks to public officers, including his office. “We don’t want cheques from anyone or organisation as returns or influence of any kind. Let them remember their Corporate Social Responsibilities.” Noting that he would have loved to visit Daura more frequently but for the high cost of presidential movements and the risk of exposing his security personnel to the weather, the President assured the monarch that his heart remains with the people.

“We are known for farming and I have my farm here. I could come every two weeks and no one can stop me. But the cost to the movement is high. I would rather that it be used to better our schools, clinics and hospitals,” said the President. He said the grace of God had kept Nigeria together as a country in spite of differences that led to a 30 months civil war which resulted in the loss of about two million lives.

While thanking God for keeping the country together, Buhari said the country remained grateful to those who showed interest in her unity and progress. Recalling fond memories of visiting the palace as a military Head of State, the President expressed happiness that the warmth and hospitality of the traditional institution had been sustained over the years. In his remarks, the Emir of Daura, thanked the President for always creating time to visit his hometown and the palace despite the tight schedule. “Your visit to Daura reflects your good character which we are very proud of. I can assure you that men, women, children, marketers and artisans are always pleased to receive you and they will be praying for you,” he said. The monarch said the Daura community has benefitted so much for producing one of their sons as the President saying Buhari had brought honour to the his domain. ‘

‘As a community, we have benefited a lot with increased traffic of people and organisations coming to help us here. We know it’s because of you,” praying God to remove all obstacles from his path. Umar urged the President to remain focused in getting results particularly in securing the country adding that Nigeria was lucky to have him at this difficult time. “I am not saying it to please you, but if you had not been in power it would have been very difficult. I doubt if we will be here today,” he said At the meeting, the Emir publicly announced conferment of the title of Talban Daura on Yusuf Buhari, son of President Buhari. He said a date would be announced for the turbaning ceremony of the President’s son, which might likely be before his marriage.

Like this: Like Loading...