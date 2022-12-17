Cook-Olododo empowers 100 youths with ICT training, laptops

No fewer than 100 youths in Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency of Kwara state have been empowered with training in Information Communication Technology (ICT) aimed at making them self-reliant in order for them to shun crimes and criminality.

The training programme was organised by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Cook-Olododo, who also presented the youths with 100 brand new laptops after the five-day training programme in Ilorin, the state capital.

The lawmaker, who presently represents his constituency in the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the training programme was organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), Ilorin, adding that the trainees would also be given computer tables, computer accessories, antivirus software, as well as financial support to enhance their seamless take off.

The legislator recalled that a similar training programme was organised last year when he presented 100 beneficiaries with brand new laptops.

He said: “As part of my campaign promises I made to represent my constituents responsibly, it’s a vow to empower youths in the area and improve their well-being. This is the only way to empower youths because the programme is aimed to achieve self-employment and improve socioeconomic development of the constituents.”

The lawmaker, who said that SDP is the party to beat in the state with its people-oriented programmes and projects aimed at improving lives of the people, added that other candidates are being challenged to do the same.

