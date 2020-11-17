Cooking gas: NLNG to raise local market supply by 100,000MT

Managing Director, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, Mr. Tony Attah, has said that the company will increase its allocation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to the domestic market from 350, 000MT to 450, 000MT by 2021.

The move, according to Attah, is aimed at supporting the Federal Government’s plan to deepen LPG (cooking gas) penetration in Nigeria.

He said the declaration of year 2020 as Year of Gas by the Federal Government was not sufficient, stressing that a decade should be dedicated to utilisation of gas to transform the country. It was a time for Nigeria being a gas country with a proven reserve of 203TCF, according to Attah, to use the product to drive the nation’s human capacity development and economic growth.

According to him, the desire of the NLNG to deepen LPG penetration in Nigeria is aimed at creating a healthy life for Nigerians by giving them access to clean source of energy for cooking. “In 2007, total consumption of LPG in Nigeria was about 50, 000MT. Today, it is about one million metric tonnes and NLNG’s contribution is 350, 000MT.

“We have approached our board to get a mandate to increase NLNG’s contribution to 450, 000MT from next year. That is a very positive contribution from NLNG,“ Attah said.

He noted that apart from the domestic usage, about 60 per cent of gas was being supplied to power generation plants across the country for electricity purposes.

Attah said this would help create jobs for Nigerians and help to reposition the nation’s economy following the challenges caused by the COVID-19. He said the world was moving toward cleaner energy sources, adding that gas would afford Nigeria the opportunity to become a key player in the energy transition mix.

