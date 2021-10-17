Business

Cooking Gas: North-West residents task FG to check price hike

Residents of some states in Northwestern Nigeria have called for direct intervention of the Federal Government to check the frequent hike in the price of cooking gas in the country.

 

Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi states, they lamented that the increase had almost become a ‘daily affair’; hence the need for the pegging of price like was done in the case of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol).

 

They observed that unless something was done, efforts of the government in other fronts, like the fight against desertification, would be derailed, adding that people were now resorting to alternative sources like firewood and charcoal.

 

According to them, as people rely solely on firewood and charcoal, their market will boost, thereby encouraging the felling of trees and encroachment of desert. Marketers of cooking gas who spoke to NAN noted that already, there was drastic reduction in sales of their wares, an indication that some of their customers had switched to other alternatives.

 

“Certainly, people must eat, and if so, they must cook using a source of energy. “If there is a decrease in those purchasing cooking gas, it cannot be because there is a decrease in people eating food.

 

“The only plausible explanation will be that people have switched to other alternatives (firewood and charcoal) , a development that is not environmentally-friendly,” said Usman Aliyu, a cooking gas trader in Kaduna. Malam Bala Abubakar, Manager of a Gas Plant in Katsina, said an increase in price of cooking gas in the state, from N366 per kilogramme some months ago, to its current charge of N533, had resulted in reduced patronage.

 

Alhaji Mustapha Malami, a Manager of Gas station in Birnin Kebbi, said the hike might be as a result of the inability of marketers to off-take 450,000 metric tonnes of the product.

 

“The price of the product has risen further to N620 per kilogramme, with the popular size, 12.5kg, selling for N8, 000. “We used to sell the product N400 per kilogramme three months ago, but now it sells for N620,” he said.

