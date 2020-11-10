Cooking gas price increases to N430 per kg

The scarcity of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas has rocked the Nigeria’s domestic supply, leading to hike in prices of the product to N430 per kilogram.

The product, which sold for N380 less than seven days ago, went up by as high as N50 per kg. Marketers, who spoke with New Telegraph yesterday, said that the price could go further up to hit N450 per kg before the end of the week.

Executive Secretary of National Association of LPG Marketers (NALPGAM), Mr. Bassey Essien, confirmed the price hike in a phone chat with New Telegraph. Calling for more focus on domestic utilisation of gas, Essien maintained that the price hike was particularly caused by forex on importation. The demand for the product is more than the supply from the portion allocated for domestic supply by the country.

“And a lot of marketers who have imported the product to meet up with shortage bought it higher because of the foreign exchange (forex) differentials.

“This goes back to what we have been clamouring for even before now that there should be more focus on domestic utilisation of our gas. “Nigeria is a gas producer and finding ourselves in this situation is not in our best interest,” he said.

“The price as at last week was N3.8 and as at today, it is N4.3 we have even been hearing that it may reach N4.5 before next week if nothing is done about this situation,” he added. Checks by New Telegraph showed that a 12.5 kg of LPG, which sold at N3,350 last week, now goes up to N3,745.

Like this: Like Loading...