Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info okay return of GoalFest

Leading radio stations, Cool FM, Wazobia FM and Nigeria Info, under the umbrella body of AIM Group, have announced the return of Nigeria’s biggest football season party, GoalFest, which is scheduled to hold on May 28 in Victoria Island, Lagos. This is in a bid to provide sport-loving Nigerians with the opportunity to experience the UEFA Champions League Finals between Liverpool and Real Madrid in grand style. The event with the theme; ‘The Rebirth,’ promises to feature a mix of both comical and musical performances from the likes of Wande Cole, DJ CrowdKontroller and Ushbebe while Do2dtun, would serve as the official host.

