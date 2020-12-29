Cooperate with govt on cross-over night service, CAN begs church leaders

...as Ondo says jail term awaits church leaders who violate ban on crossover service Ahead of this year’s cross over night, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has appealed to churches nationwide to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols and additional directives laid down by their respective states.

President of CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle, who made the appeal on Tuesday, said although CAN was not happy Christians would not be able to cross over into the new year prayerfully in joint fellowship with our brothers and sisters, it was, however, imperative to obey government’s directive to contain the global pandemic.

He also urged local government authorities to further ensure strict enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols in markets and in the transport sector.

He said: “We, however, urge you all to abide by the directives of each state government on this so as to prevent the spread of the infection. There is no sacrifice that is too much in order to put an end to the pandemic once and for all. One thing that is certain is that, the end of COVID-19 is here at last in the mighty Name of Jesus Christ.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) advises that, where the government places an embargo on the Crossover Night service, churches may meet earlier to praise and give God praises for the gift of life despite the pandemic and to place their requests for 2021 before God.

“In those states, services should be closed about 10:30pm or at most 11:00pm to enable worshippers to return home on time. It is a passing phase and this too shall pass away in Jesus Name. Very soon, the pandemic will become history and we will return to our usual routine services in Jesus’ Name.