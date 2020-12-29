Cooperate with govt on cross-over night service, CAN begs church leaders

Faith

Ahead of this year’s cross over night, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has appealed to churches nationwide to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols and additional directives laid down by their respective states.

President of CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle, who made the appeal on Tuesday, said although CAN was not happy Christians would not be able to cross over into the new year prayerfully in joint fellowship with our brothers and sisters, it was, however, imperative to obey government’s directive to contain the global pandemic.
He also urged local government authorities to further ensure strict enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols in markets and in the transport sector.
He said: “We, however, urge you all to abide by the directives of each state government on this so as to prevent the spread of the infection. There is no sacrifice that is too much in order to put an end to the pandemic once and for all. One thing that is certain is that, the end of COVID-19 is here at last in the mighty Name of Jesus Christ.
“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) advises that, where the government places an embargo on the Crossover Night service, churches may meet earlier to praise and give God praises for the gift of life despite the pandemic and to place their requests for 2021 before God.
“In those states, services should be closed  about 10:30pm or at most 11:00pm to enable worshippers to return home on time. It is a passing phase and this too shall pass away in Jesus Name. Very soon, the pandemic will become history and we will return to our usual routine services in Jesus’ Name.
“We appeal to all state governments to be relating with the leadership of CAN under their watches for understanding and support on their directives. We are partners in progress and development of the country.”
Meanwhile, the leadership of CAN has commiserated with the family of the late Prof Charles Yinka Adisa on his glorious Home Call, lamenting that his death was one too many.
And in a related development, the Ondo State government has threatened to jail any church leader who violates its earlier directive that Crossover Service must not take place in any part of the state.
The state’s Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Tuesday carpeted the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in the state, Rev John Oladapo over his alleged directive that christians should ignore the order by government as regards the service.
According to the Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, it is misleading for anyone in a position of leadership in the civil society, including religious leaders who are expected to be role models to openly call on citizens to disobey government’s public health orders made to ensure the health of people, with the implication of putting the health of the people at risk.
Prof. Fatusi added that the prerogative to obey or disobey laws is that of individuals and groups while the responsibility to enforce laws is that of the government, and individuals/groups who chose to disobey the government’s duly approved regulations, laws, and orders must be ready to face the consequences, including the penalty specified in section 18 of the Ondo State COVID-19 Emergency Prevention Regulation.

