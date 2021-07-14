‘Cooperation’ll determine success of central banks’ digital currencies ‘

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) have the potential to enhance the efficiency of cross-border payments, as long as countries work together, a joint report released by the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, the Bank for International Settlement (BIS) Innovation Hub, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, has said. According to the report, facilitating international payments with CBDCs can be achieved through different degrees of integration and cooperation, ranging from basic compatibility with common standards to the establishment of international payment infrastructures.

The analysis highlights both the need for multilateral collaboration on macrofinancial consequences as well as the importance of interoperability between CBDCs. Commenting on the report, the BIS stated: “To date, no major jurisdiction has launched a CBDC and many design and policy decisions are still unresolved. Also, most CBDC investigations by central banks focus on domestic issues. In this context, this report is exploratory and examines cross-border implications with the assumption that CBDCs will become widely used.

To achieve the potential benefits for public welfare while preserving financial stability, further exploration of design choices and their macro-financial implications is essential.” Also commenting on the report, Chair of the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures and Deputy Governor for Financial Stability of the Bank of England, Sir Jon Cunliffe, said: “Reforming cross-border payments to make them cheaper, faster and more reliable is a priority and the G20 has endorsed a roadmap to address the key challenges. Our work on CBDCs is one part of this comprehensive programme. While many of the roadmap’s actions seek to improve the existing cross-border payments ecosystem, CBDCs offer the opportunity to start with a ‘clean slate’.

It is crucially important that central banks take the cross-border dimension into account, in their work on potential.” On his part, Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department, IMF, Tobias Adrian, stated: “The implications of CBDCs, even if only intended for domestic use, will go beyond borders.

The macro-financial implications will ultimately depend on several factors such as the level and nature of international adoption – ranging from niche adoption to facilitate remittances in certain corridors to widespread currency substitution. This report offers an early assessment, and a more extensive and dynamic analysis that takes more factors into consideration will be necessary in the future.”

