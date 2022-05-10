COP 15: Buhari returns from Abidjan, vows to increase forest cover to 25%

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday retured to Abuja after attending the 15th Conference of Parties (COP 19) of the United Nations to combat desertification (UNCCD) in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire. The President left for the two-day conference billed for 9th-10th of May but chose to returntothecountryafterthe first day of the event. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari at the Summit of the Heads of State in Abidjan, said Nigeria was targeting increasing the nation’s forest by 25 per cent, while saying the country had already successfully forested 6,191,393 hectares of land through the green bond project. According to him, the 25 per cent target was in fulfilment of a pledge at the 74th Session of the United Nations General assembly in September, 2019 of planting 25 million trees towards achieving restoration of degraded forest reserves and other landscapes nationwide. Buhari said his government had expanded protected areas by creating ten additional National Parks including two Marine Protected Areas, cutting across the various ecological zones of the country with the Ogoni clean up as specific intervention programme.
