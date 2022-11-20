News

COP 27 ends without consensus on loss, damage, mitigation, adaptation

The President of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, named COP27, Sameh Shoukry, yesterday said parties that attended the conference have failed to reach a consensus on loss and damage, mitigation, and adaptation.
Speaking during a telecast to brief stakeholders on the circumstances that led to an extension of talks between groups and parties, he explained that the contentious issues of loss & damage, the mitigation work programme, and the global role of adaptation have necessitated further consultations and efforts between parties.

Shoukry said that given the divergence among parties on the three issues, he mandated the facilitators and ministers to further conduct consultations given the divergence among parties on the three issues.

He also said that he developed some texts on all three issues after listening to the various perspectives of the parties. He expressed optimism that the texts could be balanced and can constitute a basis for moving forward. He added that parties were allowed to review those texts and comment on them, introducing certain minor amendments.

Shoukry said: “Those deliberations did not result in any clear direction towards consensus on those issues. Since the stock-taking, we have been working all of yesterday, and through the  night with all of the negotiating groups, to hear from them directly on their perspectives, interests, and where they see a landing zone to deal with these issues, so that we can find a path forward and move ahead to reconfirm our dedication to the UNFCCC process and our ability to meet the challenges of climate change.

“As you might imagine, none of the groups could say that all of their interests were reflected but a vast majority of the parties indicated to me that they considered the texts as balanced and that they constitute a potential breakthrough that can lead to consensus. There is dissatisfaction in all quarters and there is still a desire by parties to further explore the texts, and I will be providing them further opportunity to do so.

“It is up to the parties to show their determination and to reach a consensus to reinforce the credibility of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process and to address through it, the challenges related to climate change and the impact that millions are suffering under the consequences of what we have seen in the devastation of weather patterns, floods, cyclones and the loss of lives and livelihoods that are associated. There is never a perfect solution but there is an effort I have exerted to provide a basis to move forward upon and I hope all will take advantage of this development.”

 

 

