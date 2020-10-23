Cop, five protesters killed in Anambra

…four police stations razed

Six people died yesterday when protesters continued the End SARS protest in major cities in Anambra State.

Also four police stations were burnt when the protesters engaged policemen who were trying to protect police formations in the state.

The burnt police formations are Ogidi Police Station, 33 Police Station and two police stations in Nnewi. From Nkpor Junction to Upper Iweka there were bonfires as well as attacks on commercial vehicles who refused to join the protest.

Onitsha Main Market as well as markets at Nkpor, Nkwo Nnewi, Bridge Head, Ekwulobia and Awka main markets were shut down by the protesters.

In Awka, the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway was deserted as shops were closed for fear of attacks by the angry youth.

At the Ogidi Police Station, a policeman was allegedly killed while attempting to stop the protesters who claimed that four of their members were shot dead by the police.

The four protesters were reportedly shot dead during a shootout with the police.

