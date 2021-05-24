Metro & Crime

Cop, hoodlum killed during attack on Ebonyi police division

A policeman and a hoodlum lost their lives at Ugbodo in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Saturday evening during a shootout at Ugbodo Divisional Police Headquarters. Gunmen numbering about 20 had invaded the police division and opened fire on policemen on duty.

 

The policemen returned fire for fire and killed one of the gunmen. However, the gunmen killed a mobile policeman during the gun duel.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to journalists.

 

She said: “On May 22, hoodlums, driving a Mitsubishi L300  bus, numbering about 20, some came on foot through the back fence, attacked Ugbodo Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

 

They immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically, at the policemen on duty but were swiftly challenged and repelled, in the gun battle that ensued one of the attackers was killed. His AK47 rifle, GSM phone and Jack knife were recovered while oth-  ers escaped with bullet wound injuries.

 

However, one Mobile policeman paid the supreme price. “Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, Aliyu Garba, has visited the division for an on-the-spot-assessment of the situation and has also ordered a manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums with a view to arresting them for prosecution.”

