Cop kills two, injures others at Lagos party

Two persons were Sunday night killed and two others injured after a drunk policeman on illegal duty offered gun salutes to celebrate a businessman’s birthday.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at La Silva Bar, Egbeda in Alimosho around 9pm.

The policeman, who allegedly fled the scene after realising what he had done, was said to have been invited by the celebrant identified as Ifeanyi alias Asiwaju of Computer Village.

A Twitter user, @themannaman, who shared gory videos of the incident, claimed that the policeman wanted to shoot into the air while other guests were spraying money on the celebrant but fired at them instead.

He wrote: “Same policemen called for security, are the same people that shot and killed those they were called to protect…Nigeria which way.

“Birthday celebrant invited the police for security. The said policeman allegedly while drunk wanted to shoot upwards, then accidentally shot at them.”

Lagos Police Command has launched a manhunt for the cop and the celebrant said to have gone into hiding since Sunday night.

Sources said the Commissioner of Police (CP) Abiodun Alabi has ordered their immediate arrest for disciplinary action and prosecution to commence respectively.

The police boss, it was gathered, was particularly interested in knowing how the operative who was said to be off duty, got the rifle he used that night.

It was learnt that two of the guests were arrested by policemen attached to Gowon Estate Division after the bar’s owner, Sylvanus Chukwukezie made a complaint.

Contacted for reaction, police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said details of the incidents were still sketchy but assured that the Command would not rest on its oars until everyone culpable was brought to justice.

He said: “I can confirm there was shooting at the bar on Sunday night and two persons were killed.

“We are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. I can assure you that those responsible will not go free. They will face the music.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi has zero tolerance for such behaviours and has already given marching orders to the DPO to fish out the culprits.”

 

