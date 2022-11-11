News

COP27: Dataphyte launches climate data hub

Posted on

Datajournalismplatform, Dataphyte, has launched the first climate data platform in the country. This was disclosed in a statement yesterday. The statement reads: “This comes in response to crucial climate issues of nature, food, water, industry decarbonisation, and climate adaptation. “The flooding of 100 LGAs in 33 states in Nigeria has delivered a brutal reminder that no country or region is immune from the climate crisis. “Dataphyte founder, Joshua Olufemi, noted that three critical challenges have been identified by stakeholders to have compounded the level of damages, losses and displaced livelihood experienced by the floodingacrossNigeriaand solving these problems required data-backed decisions.”

 

