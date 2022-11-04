COP27: FG endorses white paper on global climate concerns

As the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27) opens on November 6 in Egypt, Nigeria, represented by the Ministers of Environment, Power and Trade, has recommended a white paper titled: ‘Trade, Energy and Climate Change: Harmonising Nigerian and Global Concerns on Climate’. Led by PUTTRU, a business facilitation online platform, the white paper is a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Energy Commission of Nigeria and the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate.

The objective of the white paper is to inform the international community and Nigeria’s trade partners on how the country’s national concerns on trade, energy and climate change can be harmonised with global concerns in a manner that ensures that Nigeria’s interests are seen as global interests. The white paper posits that given Nigeria’s large and growing population, achieving this balance between trade, energy and climate change is a matter of national, continental and global concern.

