COP27: More talks as nature’s anger grows

Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Nigeria in conjunction with the Coalition for Socio-Ecological Transformation (CoSET) recently organised a one-day dialogue to evaluate the outcomes of COP27 and its implications for Africa and Nigeria. ONWUKA NZESHI reports

Every year, over a hundred countries converge on a chosen location to discuss how to jointly tackle the climate crisis and its impacts on the world. The 27th edition of Conference of Parties (COP) held at the resort town of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. As host country, Egypt was expected to rally other nations to take necessary climate actions, build global consensus and possibly reach an agreement on the issues. However, in the build up to the conference, a number of countries including Nigeria witnessed heightened weather and environmental concerns such as devastating floods, landslides, wildfires and severe droughts, all believed to have been propelled by climate change.

The postmortem

At the one day dialogue organised by the Coalition for Socio-Ecological Transformation (CoSET) and the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Nigeria, it was learnt that the conference accepted the scientific reports on the present-day and long-term effects of climate change and understood the seriousness of the climate emergency currently experienced around the world. In a brief report presented to participants at the postmortem dialogue, Ekene Ikwelle of the FES Nigeria, disclosed that experts at COP27 agreed that the world had experienced unprecedented and costly catastrophic weather disasters in 2022 which had a profound impact on the lives and livelihoods of the most vulnerable communities. “Leaders also reaffirmed the need to move beyond promises and called for swift, rigorous, and meaningful implementation of agreements while acknowledging the obligation of every country to fulfil past commitments from the Convention to the Paris Agreement. “The seriousness of the climate crisis and its catastrophic effects on lives and livelihoods all around the world especially in the global south was evident during deliberations, and there was a collective call for cooperation and collaboration between state and non-state parties. Another important outcome is the decision to create a global financial system that acknowledges the risk of social and economic instability due to climate change. Parties emphasized the need to ensure that such financial architecture does not further push nations into unmanageable debt to recover from climate impacts; and that the capital cost required to deliver a just transition in energy and food systems is significantly reduced for developing nations,” Ikwelle said.

Participants

However, civil society activists who were in Egypt and had a first hand experience in the climate talks had a field day dissecting Nigeria’s participation at the conference. Some of the experiences ranged from the thrills and frills as well the chills and the absurd. Apart from those who were attending a COP for the first time, nearly all the civil society delegation were in Egypt for the first time too. Suleiman Arigbagu said he was enchanted by the beauty of Sharm El Sheikh but was put off by the cost of living. According to him, the basic needs of food and drinks were too expensive for the average participant. Arigbagu also had some misgivings with the logistics at the conference which, he said, culminated in the extension of the talks beyond the initial closure. In addition, he was surprised that whereas the battle cry at COP26 in Glasgow was: “End Fossil Fuel Now,” the focus of COP27 became “Exploring New Fossil Fuel Investments in Africa. Even more absurd, he said, was the heavy smoking by participants at a gathering meant to discuss ways of checking gas emissions, lowering temperatures and promoting cleaner environments. Lauretta Boniface, a female youth negotiator who was attending the conference for the first time, was naturally thrilled at what she saw in Egypt and expressed gratitude for the opportunity. She corroborated the testimony of high cist of living. ” The cost of food was an issue. At some point, I couldn’t find what to eat and had to go without food for two days. A bottle of coke sold for $10 before it was subsidised. Thereafter, I saw bottles of coke everywhere; people now misused the opportunity of the subsidy,” she said.

African COP

Executive Director of We the People, a nongovernmental organization based in Port Harcourt, Ken Henshaw is not comfortable with the tag African COP which was given to the COP 27. Henshaw, a climate change activist said it was erroneous to refer to it as an African COP simply because it took place on the African soil. “In reality, it was just a COP because we didn’t call the one before it (COP26) which held in Glasgow, United Kingdom, a European COP. The one in Africa should not be called an African COP. “Although it held on the African soil, climate change issues affecting Africa were not discussed . The encroaching desert was not there, increasing drought was not there, issues of food sustainability wasn’t there, issues of the impact of fossil fuel extraction and the expanding moves by the oil companies to extract fossil fuel in Africa wasn’t there on the front burner of conversation. So, it was disappointing to a large extent. “But, something important happened towards the end of the COP, in fact after the formal end of the COP, something that we have been fighting for for about 21 years came through. It is an agreement on Loss and Damage in recognition of the complaints of the people from developing countries who are suffering from the impact of climate change disproportionately.

Intense sufferings

In simple terms, they are suffering from the impact of what they didn’t contribute to, far more than other countries. So, Loss and Damage was included in the Articles of the Conversation,” he said. Henshawsaidthatthough thefinaldetailsof LossandDamages werenotspeltoutatCOP27, itwasanopportunityforcountriesconcerned to latch on the agreement reached and build on it insubsequentconferences. Inalltheseconversations, he expressed concern that the voices of the local communities who face the harsh and directimpactsof climate changehavebeen side-lined, particularly in Nigeria. “Any time we speak about front line communities and the need to carry them along, some people do not seem to understand it. Our voices are actually muffled. It happened even at COP27. We hope that we can regain that at the next COP. It will not be happening on Africa, it will be happening on Arab soil. But we want to make it an African COP because we want to take up our own issues, peculiar to us, relevant to us, that have meaning to us on the front burner of the discussions and negotiation at COP 28. I think it is time for us to start that conversation,” he said.

IOCs agenda

On the paradox between the agenda of cutting down fossil fuel extraction and the increasing investments by the IOCs in Africa, Henshaw admits that situation is really that of the global need for fossil fuel. He lamented that on the one hand, you have the full blown knowledge that fossil fuel is causing climate change and on the other hand, you have countries like Nigeria who are still involved in investing more resources, including subsidies and loans in fossil fuel companies. “On the one hand, you’re complaining that these companies are polluting your environment and on the other hand, you’re allowing that to continue. “In fact at COP27, there were 600 persons, some of them in government delegations, linked to fossil fuel industry. What were these polluters doing at the COP? This is a meeting to determine how climate change is mitigated. How do we handle the effect of climate change? What are the people extracting hydrocarbons, burning fossil fuel and causing climate change doing there? “Six hundred of them got into the delegation and were at the COP to monitor the conversation and their role there is to counter every argument for real negotiations; to counter every argument for real climate change action. They are just there to deflect attention from what the issues are and keep presenting the world with high sounding jargons about climate change without solutions,” he said.

Lessons learnt

Executive Director, Policy Alert, Tijah Bolton-Akpan thinks that there is hardly anything significantly different in COP 27 from what had happened in previous meeting. Although, he was not in Egypt, the climate change activist said he monitored closely the proceedings and outcomes of COP27. “One of the biggest lessons we’ve learnt from the cycle of COPs year in year out, is that Africa needs to have a stronger bargaining position. Nigeria is one in five of the black continent and what that means is that in terms of population dynamics, we have a whole lot at stake. Whatever downside comes out of the negotiations, it will have a whole lot of untoward implications for Nigeria. So if Africa, for instance, is hit that much, then, Nigeria will be hit that much too,” he said. According to Bolton-Akpan, Nigeria’s preparations towards the annual climate change talks have been rather haphazard and often takes a fire brigade approach. He has therefore proposed a more coordinated, calculative and inclusive process to produce better results. “We’ve seen that there is a whole lot of disconnectedness between the government on one hand and the civil society on the other hand. This should be a multi- sectoral process where you have the government, civil society, the Media, the Academia and even local communities. There are knowledge resources from everywhere. You won’t believe how much learning we can get from communities who are actually at the front line of the climate impact. But we don’t get to harness those resources; we don’t bring their experiences, views and opinions to the table and there is a saying that there is nothing for us without us. So, you cannot be negotiating on behalf of a people properly, when they are not actually there on the table. “When you go to these COPs, what you see is that many other countries who are very vulnerable to climate impact, they have indigenous groups represented very strongly and making their own case for themselves. But in the case of Nigeria, it is a different ball game. You don’t get to see groups like people from the Niger Delta or people from the desert fringes of northern Nigeria who are at the front line of climate impacts. These groups ought to speak for themselves. We cannot continue usurping or appropriating their voices on these issues,” he said.

Legitimacy of negotiations

Bolton- Akpan argued that there were some puzzles to be resolved around the legitimacy of the negotiations at the annual climate change talks. He said that over the years, the fossil fuel industry had tended not just to infiltrate but to also hijack the negotiations, apparently because they understand that they are the target. According him, that is the reason countries haven’t gotten a very definite position about phasing out fossil fuel on the document of outcomes of COPS over the years. “At Sham Sheik, we saw over 600 fossil fuel negotiators on ground when a lot of us from the civil society did not have half of that number. Many did not even have accreditation to go not to talk about having a sizeable number. The point here is that the credibility of the entire UNFCCC agenda is at stake “Now for COP 28, they’ve called it the Stocktaking COP, but what I think is that whether you’re looking at COP27 as implementation, that implementation does not need to be limited to COP27. So we need to have Implementation ++ and COP28 has to be a continuation of the Implantation Agenda of COP27. “One of the ways to do this is to hold the host party which is the UAE to a moral burden and that is they need to prove us wrong that the fossil fuel industry have not actually hijacked the negotiation process, when we have the COP President being the chairman of an oil company and where we also have the UAE which is the 12th fossil fuel exporter hosting the COP. I mean what are we talking about? “So there is a whole lot of moral burden on the organisers of COP28. We need to see in the run up to COP 28, how they are going to dispel some of these insinuations that some of us are holding,” he said.

Last line

It seems that these talks would continue to linger for as long as countries continue to negotiate with their eyes fixed on their national goals, economic prospects and global influence. The danger of prolonged talks without actions is that the click is ticking and no one knows how much longer the earth endure the human abuses inflicted on it daily. Mother nature is already angry as can be seen from the plethora of natural disasters in many countries. Would she tarry while we engage in these endless talks?

