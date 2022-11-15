Business

COP27: ‘Nigeria needs $10bn for more energy in rural areas’

Nigeria needs as much as $10 billion to deliver more energy connections within the rural areas, the Executive Director of Technical Services at Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Barka Sajou, has said.

 

Speaking at the Nigerian pavilion on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, he said the agency had a line-up of opportunities worth about $10 billion to deliver over five million connections.

According to him, COP27 is an opportunity that the agency has taken advantage of to show the work it has been doing within its off-grid space.

Sajou said: “Of course, there is a need to do more. The financing required is what we have been able to present. As it stands, we need about $10 billion for us to be able to deliver more connections,” Mr Sajou said, adding that “we have been able to do about 2.25 million connections which translates to almost 10 million Nigerians that have been affected directly by the work we do.

“We are looking for collaborations with finances, partners and donors to be able to develop these projects and deliver them.”

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, said Nigeria must look beyond public funding for energy solutions.

According to him, the rural electrification project is strategic to Nigeria’s net zero emission target.

He stated that the only way to achieve the targets is to ensure additional funding for the agency.

Abdullahi said: “We must begin to shy away from public funding. We are discussing with our partners, the IMF, to see how they can structure the next sovereign green bond to have a model where the private sector will be involved.

“For sustainable energy to be achieved in rural communities, the dwellers must be carried along. Doing so, would ensure that the private sector and the communities are involved in tariff determination and also ensure that there is sustainability.

“Regrettably, we found that in some communities where REA had deployed some mini-grids, there are challenges in terms of sustenance and maintenance.

“If the private sector is involved, these kinds of challenges can be cured because they are going to be involved directly in running the mini-grids, and the communities will be involved as well as the government. I hope that REA keys into the green bond.”

The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, said COP27 should further serve as a launchpad for continent-wide collaborations for impactful development in the off-grid space.

He said: “It is our hope that COP27 will avail us the opportunity to expand our reach and draw-in additional participation and support from critical stakeholders across the world.”

 

 

