COP27: Nigeria pushes for $400bn funding for ETP

The Federal Government yesterday said it was pushing for $400 billion commitments from developed countries and partners on climate change to finance its Energy Transition Plan (ETP). Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the ongoing climate change conference tagged: COP27. It was learnt that implementable negotiations continue yesterday at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the venue of the global conference on cli-mate change otherwise known as COP27. The Minister who led the Nigeria delegation to the climate change conference, according to NAN, said Nigeria expected very positive affirmative commitment when it came to funding to mitigate the challenge arising from the climate change ef-fect. He said Nigeria would not just abandon oil and gas under the global energy transition demand. On compensation for loss and damage arising from the climate change impact, the minister stated that it was an agenda of the developing countries and not Nigeria alone.

