News

COP27: Nigeria pushes for $400bn funding for ETP

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday said it was pushing for $400 billion commitments from developed countries and partners on climate change to finance its Energy Transition Plan (ETP). Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the ongoing climate change conference tagged: COP27. It was learnt that implementable negotiations continue yesterday at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the venue of the global conference on cli-mate change otherwise known as COP27. The Minister who led the Nigeria delegation to the climate change conference, according to NAN, said Nigeria expected very positive affirmative commitment when it came to funding to mitigate the challenge arising from the climate change ef-fect. He said Nigeria would not just abandon oil and gas under the global energy transition demand. On compensation for loss and damage arising from the climate change impact, the minister stated that it was an agenda of the developing countries and not Nigeria alone.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N3bn cocoa plant to boost export set for launch in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As part of moves to boost export trade of the country, an indigenous company is set to launch a multi-billion naira cocoa processing company in Akure, Ondo State. Johnvents Industries took over the Coop Cocoa factory and invested over N3 billion to revamp the factory. Speaking with newsmen after a tour of the factory in […]
News

Ebonyi: Umahi presents N145.4bn 2022 budget to Assembly

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, yesterday presented a budget estimate of N145, 410 billion for the 2022 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly. According to him, the appropriation bill, tagged: “Budget of Latter Rain,” covers the Capital and Recurrent Expenditure for the financial year ending 2022. He explained that the budget […]
News

FG approves N16.9bn private sector investments in road infrastructure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved N16.9 billion private sector investments for road infrastructure through the government’s Tax Credit Programme. This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. The minister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica