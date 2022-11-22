COP27: Nigeria’s presentation and outcomes

SUCCESS NWOGU writes on Nigeria’s presentation at the COP27 and some of the outcomes of the conference

The 27th edition, which is the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, named COP27, ended on Friday, November 18, 2022.

The conference started on Sunday, November 06, 2022, in Egypt with great expectations that major issues concerning global warming or climate change, would be addressed and solutions proffered.

Though the President of COP27, Sameh Shoukry, said parties that attended the conference failed to reach a consensus on loss and damage, mitigation, and adaptation, the conference brought the issue of climate change to the global front burner and provided Nigeria and other countries the forum to present their concerns, challenges and needs.

Nigeria’s presentation

President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, said that Nigeria lacked the fund to urgently finance its energy transition and climate action programmes in view of the debt burden of the country.

He said: “The public finance urgently needed to fund energy transitions and climate action is lacking – a situation compounded by debt distress affecting many low- and middle-income countries.”

It would be recalled that in 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow, the minister declared Nigeria’s commitment to net zero by 2060 on the basis of a detailed Energy Transition Plan (ETP) and added that the plan was the first of its kind in Africa and that it embodies the significant scale of resources required to attain both development and climate ambitions by 2060.

Nigeria decries negative impacts of climate change

The minister, while making his presentation during the COP27, noted that President Buhari had decried the negative impacts of climate change in Nigeria. Buhari said: “For Nigeria, climate change is not about the perils of tomorrow but what is happening today.”

Nigeria is currently grappling with the devastating effects of terrible flooding which has affected 3.2 million persons, over 600 lives lost, over 100,000 persons displaced and over 300 hectares of farmlands destroyed. “Nigeria and indeed the rest of Africa, from the Sahara to the Cape, is living with increasing fear of food insecurity as a result of the floods.”

Current strategies to address climate change

Abdullahi said Nigeria was pioneering innovative climate finance instruments such as debt for climate swaps, and championing the development of the African carbon market initiative. He explained that to achieve that Nigeria had enacted the climate change law alongside the initial governance framework and launched the Nigeria Emission Trading Scheme (ETS).

According to him, Nigeria has made significant progress in creating the enabling policies and incentives to advance a shortlist of priority projects, including Renewable Solar Independent Power Plants (IPPs), scaled Decentralised Renewable Energy (DRE) projects and gas flare commercialization opportunities, among others as further proof of the country’s investment readiness propensity or posture.

He expressed optimism that investors in the global community would recognide the immense investment opportunities and potential for impact in Nigeria.

‘Loss and damage’ financing

He said: “This year, a major agenda being put forward by developing countries, mostly on the African continent, is the ‘loss and damage finance,’ to assist helpless countries to cope with the impacts of climate change that cannot be adapted to, and where losses are permanent as in the case of floods, disaster and sea level rise.

“The economic cost of ‘Loss and Damage’ for Africa is estimated at almost $2 trillion excluding noneconomic losses, and that developed nations must not ignore the demand from developing nations to establish a Loss and Damage finance facility to help developing nations recover from the adverse effects of climate change, particularly the devastating floods, worsening desertification, and rising sea levels.

“As the largest economy in Africa, we are engaging the G7 to request the inclusion of Nigeria in the G7’s Climate Partnerships List for the co-creation of a Just Energy Transition Partnership.

“Nigeria and the rest of Africa, call for an effective and sustainable framework that will address the socio-economic effects of energy transition including energy poverty, loss of jobs and livelihoods.

“Africa contributes about 3 per cent to the global emissions but is left to cope with the devastating impacts of climate change.

“Nigeria has spearheaded initiatives aimed at recovering degraded land for the Sahara and the Sahel such as the Great Green Wall and that there is a dire need to expand existing adaptation acceleration programmes for developing countries.”

EU announces €1 billion for climate adaptation in Africa

It, therefore, became cheering the pledge by the European Union to support climate adaptation in Africa with €1 billion. Climate adaptation refers to actions that reduce the negative impact of climate change while taking advantage of potential new opportunities. It involves adjusting policies and activities because of observed or expected changes in climate.

The Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, while speaking at COP 27 on November 16, stated that the event was an African COP and an adaptation COP.

He noted that Africa had contributed least to the climate change but that yet many African countries are among the most vulnerable to it and are suffering more than many other places. He said it was, therefore, imperative to step up the EU’s strategies for adaptation in Africa.

Timmermans said: “I am happy to announce at this event that together the European Union and four member states, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark, will provide over 1 billion euros to support adaptation in Africa.

This 1 billion euros initiative is a starting point. Other member states can join and we also encourage development banks to join.” Loss and Damage He said the European Union had pledged to give €60 million to address loss and damage in Africa.

According to him, the EU will not stop there. He stated that the climate finance target for the EU’s main global budgetary program has been raised to 35 per cent and that the body plans to raise further investments for clean, secure, and climate-resilient infrastructure. He explained that they include the Great Green Wall, the EU African Union transboundary water management initiative, and strategic corridors.

Nigeria’s calamity

Nigeria is among the African countries that have been impacted negatively by climate change. The country is yet to recover from floods in 2022, which wrecked 34 states; devastated households, businesses, farmlands (569,000 hectares damaged), and oil and gas facilities (in oil and gas producing states).

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that 3.2 million people were affected by the flooding, over 1.4 million people were displaced and more than 600 people died in the country, across states.

Nigeria should benefit from the climate funds

A former President of the Nigerian Meteorological Society (NmetS), Prof. Clement Akoshile, said Nigeria should benefit from such funds to address its climate change challenges.

He noted that the assistance Nigeria requires was not limited to finance only but includes, training, material and other forms of assistance. He said: “It may not only be in money, but it may also be in material, soonest, to be able to survive in the presence of the disaster. For example, Nigeria recently faced a flood disaster.

“The flow of water which tries to find its level, the rivers are often over-burdened and when the rivers are over-burdened, it will overflow its banks.

So even an interior that does not have an under spot water disaster will experience it as well as dams they can be overburdened. That is one aspect of the climate disaster. “President Biden said he was offering assistance to Egypt to the tune of several million dollars.

Nigeria should not be left out. Nigeria should also be assisted. It should be assisted with money, machinery, relief materials and training so that we can mitigate when such flood disaster comes. Or when we are faced with such disaster.”

Not only finance is needed

Akoshile, who is also a former Director, of the Renewable Energy Centre, said it wss not just financial help that Nigeria needs because sometimes the financial help does not do exactly all that it is supposed to.

According to him, it will be wiser and more impactful for donor countries to include, in their support package, machinery that are appropriate to address the climate change needs than to only provide finance which will end up being used to buy the machine from the donor countries.

He added: “The carbon credit that was promised should not be mouthspoken alone. Nigeria should have a reality of that credit but the credit should also come to Nigeria to mitigate and assist this problem so that we can survive.

“There is carbon credit which is when instead of you paying money for the pollution you have introduced into the atmosphere as a result of the use of fossil fuel, you pay in kind for anything that will mitigate the much pollution which you have introduced into the atmosphere which the other countries suffering from it has not introduced as much.

“Climate change is when you tamper with the composition of the air. The composition of air has a percentage contribution of oxygen, nitrogen, sulphur and carbon and others.

Nigeria suffering carbon damage

“Nigeria is suffering from carbon damage. if you look at the comparative amount of fossil exhaust that comes from Nigeria, to what the US, China, India, and European countries are pushing out, our own is much smaller than theirs. So Nigeria should benefit from that carbon credit component.”

