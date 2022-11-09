COP27: WTO D-G seeks to revive green trade talks

The Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said she aims to revive negotiations on a global environmental trade deal, as part of efforts to give the trade watchdog a bigger role in tackling climate change, Reuters reported yesterday.

Talks on scrapping tariffs and other trade barriers on goods such as solar panels or smart-heating controls that can address climate change are seen as an important step towards cutting the cost of environmental protection. But WTO discussions collapsed in 2016 after disagreements between China and Western countries about which products should be on the environmental list. The news agency quoted Okonjo-Iweala as saying on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit, that “we would like to see the revival of an environmental goods and services agreement.”

She said the talks should also be expanded to include services. These could include air pollution mitigation or wastewater treatment. “You need to have a friendly trade regime for renewables and other environmentally- friendly products,” she said, noting tariffs for fossil fuel products are lower than for renewables in many countries.

