Copa America: Messi reacts as Argentina qualify for final, to face Brazil

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has paid tribute to God as they defeated Colombia 3-2 on penalties in the early hours of Wednesday to qualify for the Copa America final.
Lautaro Martinez scored in the first half for Argentina, but Colombia equalized through Luis Diaz in the second half.
The encounter eventually ended 1-1 after 120 minutes at the Estádio Nacional de Brasília.
Argentina will now face Brazil, who defeated Peru 1-0 in the other semi-final tie played on Tuesday, in the Copa America final on Sunday.
Reacting, Messi, in a post via his Instagram account, said he was proud and happy.
The Barcelona captain wrote, “Proud and happy to belong to this group !!! One more goal accomplished … Thank you God for continuing to give me these moments.
“We go for the glory. Draw, without words, you deserve it BEAST !!!”

Reporter

