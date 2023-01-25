Sports

Copa del Rey q’final: Barça, Real Madrid to face tough rivals

All quarter-final fixtures of the Spanish Copa del Rey will air live on StarTimes World Football and Sports Premium channels on Wednesday and Thursday. Barcelona will look to continue their unbeaten January and book a spot in the Final Four of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey when they welcome Real Sociedad for a massive quarterfinal clash at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will face rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, one of two remaining objectives for the season along with finishing in the top four.

Unless Atletico coach Simeone changes formation, he will be forced to pick from Geoffrey Kondogbia, Rodrigo de Paul and Saul Niguez, none of whom have been in the inspiring form of late. Barça remain three points clear at the top of the La Liga table after a difficult win over Getafe on Sunday. While there is cause for celebration with another important victory in the title race, the Catalans left much to be desired regarding the quality of their performance. They must step up their level to find a way to win against a Sociedad side in brilliant form and in third place in the league table.

They are always a very tough opponent, but at least this time Barça won’t have to travel to Anoeta and have the rare opportunity of playing a Cup game at home. On Wednesday Night, Barca will meet Real Sociedad at 9pm on ST World Football Channel while Osasuna will play against Sevilla at 10pm on the Sports Premium channel.

 

