Copa del Rey: Real scrape win at fourth-tier Cacereno

A second-string Real Madrid side edged fourth-tier CP Cacereno 1-0 in the Copa del Rey last 32 with a late goal from Rodrygo as they bid for their first triumph in the competition since 2014.

 

 

 

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti made nine changes to the team that won 2-0 at Real Valladolid on Friday, resting several key players including Karim Benzema and Vinícius Jr.

 

 

 

Real went into the break locked at 0-0 versus Cacereno, with a crowded stadium seeing little action in the opening period.

 

 

 

It took 69 minutes for Real to break the deadlock when Rodrygo eluded the Cacereno defence to get into the box where he elegantly placed his shot into the top-right corner.

 

 

 

The Santos youth product celebrated by honouring the late Pele, replicating his iconic punch in the air.

 

 

 

Cacereno mounted a late push to get an equaliser, but Real went into defensive mode and ran down the clock.

 

 

 

Sports

Man City can cope with title race pressure – De Bruyne

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kevin De Bruyne is adamant Manchester City can cope with the intense pressure of battling with Liverpool in the Premier League title race. City survived a tense first half to beat Brighton 3-0 with three goals after the interval at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. De Bruyne was the catalyst as his rampaging run […]
Sports

Champions League: Man City hit semis, Liverpool out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City are through to the semi-finals of the Champions League for only the second time after sealing victory over Borussia Dortmund in the last eight courtesy of comeback win in Germany. Holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg, City found themselves needing to chase the tie when 17-year-old England international Jude Bellingham […]
Sports

Ill-health: Ex-football star, Nwosu, flown out of Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba

Ex-Nigerian football star, Henry Nwosu, has been moved out of the Delta State Specialist Hospital (ASH) in Asaba and flown to Lagos for further treatment. He has been at the hospital, receiving free treatment on the orders of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. For six weeks at the hospital, his ill-health improved tremendously, following the intervention of […]

